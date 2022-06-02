Authorities asking for public assistance after Bristol swimmer goes missing in Candlewood Lake

Registration is required for this activity. 18-mile sightseeing ride through quiet streets in downtown Hartford and on paved riverwalks along both sides of the Connecticut River. This route starts in Riverside Park and visits Hartford and East Hartford landmarks including Riverfront Plaza, Bushnell Park, the CT Capital, Great River Park, Charter Oak Landing, Constitution Plaza and Goodwin University. Riverfront Recapture works to connect people to the river, get them back in touch with nature within an urban environment, and provide them with experiences they might not otherwise have. Map: https://images.app.goo.gl/he8diDLF2EtXbHQUA Meet at Riverside Park, 20 Leibert Rd, Hartford CT 06120 in front of the boathouse.
