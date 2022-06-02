ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Authorities asking for public assistance after Bristol swimmer goes missing in Candlewood Lake

Bristol Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState officials have turned to the public for assistance finding a Bristol man who went missing in a lake in Brookfield. State Environmental Conservation (EnCon) Police are...

www.bristolpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Police Ask for Public's Help With Hit-and-Run Investigation in Enfield

Police are asking for the public's help with a hit-and-run investigation in Enfield. Officers were called to the square access road between the Motel 6 and the Red Roof Inn on Friday, May 20 around 11:28 p.m. after getting a report of a collision involving a pedestrian. When police arrived,...
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

No injuries reported after fire at Norwich Holiday Inn

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – The East Great Plain Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at a Holiday Inn on Laurel Boulevard in Norwich at around 3 p.m. on Sunday. The fire was subdued quickly after the first crew’s arrival and put under control around 3:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. The Norwich Fire […]
NORWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Candlewood Lake#Swimmer#Brookfield#Police
Eyewitness News

Crews respond to house fire in North Branford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Emergency officials are responding to a fire on 1806 Middletown Avenue in North Branford. According to the North Branford Police, the home is under construction and one of the floors inside the home fell. Police say no injuries were reported, and the occupants made it out...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Vehicle Pulled from Conn. River in Middletown

An investigation is underway after crews pulled a vehicle from the Connecticut River in Middletown overnight. Police and firefighters responded to the Connecticut River at River Road and Eastern Drive after a caller reported hearing a car go into the river and seeing taillights as they submerged. Police attempted to...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Thieves Follow Person Home From Coin Show, Steal Valuables in Bristol: Police

Police are investigating after thieves followed a person and stole $30,000 worth of rare, collectible coins and cash from their possession, police said. Officials said the theft happened at Bristol Eastern High School. The victim stopped at the school after going to a coin show in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The...
BRISTOL, CT
outdoors.org

Ledyard, Old Mystic, Preston - 30 or 38 Miles

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. RC, RL/HL, 30 or 38 Miles - 12-14 avg mph. Meet at 9:15 AM for a 9:30 start from Ledyard's Sawmill Park, 172 Iron St. (Route 214), Ledyard. This is a mellow ride over flat to rolling terrain (with a few hills) through sections of Ledyard, Old Mystic and Preston that features stops at Long Lake, Lake of Isles and Preston Ridge Vineyard. There are a few stops along the way to buy lunch and water. Participants should print a cue sheet or download a map from the link provided. Starting Location: SAWMILL PARK - Directions: After crossing the Thames River on I-95N (easterly) take 1st exit (left lanes) onto Rte. 12; follow for ~ 6.8 miles; turn right onto Rte. 214 (easterly) and follow for ~ 4.5 miles to Sawmill Park on the right. member in order to register.
Bristol Press

Bristol police charge man in March hit-and-run

BRISTOL – Police have made an arrest in a March hit-and-run. This week, police announced that Dominik Szczerbacki, 19, turned himself in after officers acquired a warrant for his arrest. He faces one count of evading responsibility and failure to drive right. Szczerbacki is free without having to post...
Register Citizen

Four state parks closed after reaching capacity, DEEP says

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. State parks are reaching capacity as people turn out to enjoy sunny skies and relatively cooler temperatures for early June. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection announced that at least four state parks are closed due to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Suspect in February Murder of Hartford Woman

Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old woman in Hartford in February. Troyquan Westberry, 25, of Hartford, has been charged with the murder of Allison McCoy, 21, of Hartford. Police responded to an apartment on Evergreen Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 7 and found...
HARTFORD, CT
outdoors.org

Hartford and the Riverfront (SO, FL, RG, 10-12) 18 miles.

Registration is required for this activity. 18-mile sightseeing ride through quiet streets in downtown Hartford and on paved riverwalks along both sides of the Connecticut River. This route starts in Riverside Park and visits Hartford and East Hartford landmarks including Riverfront Plaza, Bushnell Park, the CT Capital, Great River Park, Charter Oak Landing, Constitution Plaza and Goodwin University. Riverfront Recapture works to connect people to the river, get them back in touch with nature within an urban environment, and provide them with experiences they might not otherwise have. Map: https://images.app.goo.gl/he8diDLF2EtXbHQUA Meet at Riverside Park, 20 Leibert Rd, Hartford CT 06120 in front of the boathouse.
HARTFORD, CT
truecrimedaily

Body of woman missing since December found in Connecticut River

MANCHESTER, Conn. (TCD) — The body of a 22-year-old woman was found in a river recently after she had been missing for nearly six months. According to Manchester Police, on Monday, May 30, officials from the Wethersfield Police, Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department, and Glastonbury Volunteer Fire Department recovered Sherrian Howe’s body from the Connecticut River. Howe’s remains were transported to the office of the chief medical examiner for an autopsy.
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Wrong way driver involved in multicar accident

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WFSB) - A wrong way driver was involved in a multicar accident on Route 8 in Seymour on Saturday. It occurred between exits 22 and 23. There is no word on the condition of the occupants at this time.
SEYMOUR, CT
Daily Voice

Connecticut DEEP Seeking Public's Help In Locating Missing Bristol Boater

Officials in Connecticut are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 24-year-old Hartford County man who was reported missing after a boating incident on an area lake. The Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police (DEEP) responded to Brookfield Bay on Candlewood Lake on Sunday, May 29, when a man from Bristol went missing in the water while out with a group of friends.
BRISTOL, CT
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Massive fire at former cereal factory in Orange draws large response from Worcester County crews

ORANGE — Firefighters battled a massive blaze at a former cereal factory Saturday in this small Franklin County mill town.  Fire crews from Worcester County, including various District 8 outfits from nearby Athol, Royalston, Gardner, Phillipston, Petersham, Winchendon, Templeton and Rutland, provided assistance at the scene as well as station coverage. In all, crews from 20 surrounding fire departments provided...
ORANGE, MA
WTNH

East Haven plaza shut down by fire marshals

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire marshals ordered a shopping plaza in East Haven to be vacated and shuttered Thursday. The plaza, located on Foxon Road in East Haven, was shut down by East Haven Fire Marshal Charles Miller. Authorities said the owner of Thompson Plaza had refused to fix the sprinkler and fire alarm […]
CBS New York

104-year-old Conn. woman's dream to hold penguin comes true

FARMINGTON, Conn. -- A centenarian in Connecticut proved you are never too old to check things off your bucket list.Bertha Komor, age 104, always wanted to hold a penguin, and this week, she did just that.Her caregivers teamed up with Twilight Wish Connecticut to make her dreams come true right at her home."I didn't expect this. It's wonderful," Komor said. "Just petting the penguin and seeing him close up."Komor was asked about her secret to a long, happy life and marriage. She said she hasn't figured that out yet.
FARMINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy