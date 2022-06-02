Frederick County burn ban goes into effect for the summer

An annual burn ban went into effect June 1 in Frederick County and will last until Aug. 31.

The Frederick County Health Department implements the burn ban every summer due to air quality regulations from the state, said Laura Pfeiffer, an environmental health specialist at the Health Department.

Things like brush, yard debris and tree limbs that are 6 inches or less cannot be burned during the 90 days, said Fire Marshal Battalion Chief Troy Grossnickle. Even if a person has an open burning permit from the county that allows people to burn these items, they cannot be burned during the burn ban, he said.

Recreational burning such as fire pits, cooking and other small, contained outdoor burning is still allowed, Grossnickle added.

If people are found violating the burn ban, they can be fined $500 by Frederick County and up to $25,000 by the state, Pfeiffer said.

