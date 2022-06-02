Auburn baseball is ready to "prove it" in the postseason
By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn Daily
3 days ago
Auburn kicks off the Regionals against Southeastern Louisiana at 6 p.m. Friday.
All season, Auburn heard what the naysayers were saying. Picked in the preseason to finish last in the West and seemingly always picked to lose whatever weekend series was about to start, Auburn players and coaches know that not everybody believes in their body of work.
Auburn head coach Butch Thompson understands. “‘Prove it’ is kind of our motto right now,” Thompson said. “Some people believe in our program, some people don’t. It’s always that way, no matter what stage you are." He can acknowledge that they've had success this season, but not enough to answer the questions from outsiders. "We finished the regular season tied for the third-most wins in the SEC. We finished tied for the most wins on the road in the SEC. We’ve done some nice things, but it’s time to win some part of a championship."
Jeremiah Beaman is well on his way to becoming one of the top 2024 defensive lineman prospects in the country. Beaman is a product of Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He holds 13 D1 offers, and his recruitment is continuing to grow. Alabama extended an offer to Beaman on May 21, which turned out to be a great moment for him and his family.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban has dominated the college football landscape for the last two decades. Some people are just waiting for him to retire. Others are willing to do as much as pay him to stop beating their favorite teams. Saban spoke at the annual Nick’s Kids Foundation golf...
The old Iron Bowl rivalry extended to the SEC spring meetings this offseason, where Alabama proposed changing the conference's intra-conference transfer deadline. Auburn coach Bryan Harsin is against the idea. Currently, if a football player transfers within the SEC, he has to enter the portal by ...
Week 8 of the reinvented USFL's regular season has just one game on Saturday, June 4. But it should be a really good rematch between the top two teams in the South Division. The newest iteration of the USFL features eight teams playing all of their games in Birmingham, Alabama, with some modified rules that are intended to increase scoring opportunities and entertainment value.
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee Director of Athletics and head football coach Reginald Ruffin has announced that the upcoming 2022 season will be his final year coaching the Golden Tigers. Ruffin made the announcement Thursday, according to the university’s athletics department. He will continue on as the athletics director.
No. 1 Tennessee opened NCAA Regional play without a staple behind home plate. Vols graduate catcher and Tennessee native Evan Russell was unavailable for the game. Redshirt freshman catcher Charlie Taylor, instead, started against Alabama State.
At the national championship media day, I sat in a pool of reporters as Swinney was asked about how his growing up in Pelham and attending the University of Alabama influenced who he is today. I have tried to find the right context to share this story. However, the story that he shared was so powerful that any words other than his own would simply not do it justice.
Two Alabama colleges took home top prizes at this year’s Bass Pro Shops 2022 BoatUS Collegiate Bass Fishing Championship at Pickwick Lake in Florence. In the two-angler team competition, Wallace State Community College anglers Bryar Chambers and Clent Blackwood were declared the national champions after an impressive two-day run.
It's Round 2 between Birmingham and New Orleans in Week 8 of the USFL season on Saturday afternoon. These two South Division foes met back in Week 3 with the Stallions grinding out a 22-13 win over the Breakers. A win for Birmingham (7-0) would lock up the division title with two weeks to play, while an upset would allow New Orleans (5-2) to punch its own playoff ticket and add a little more intrigue to the South standings.
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, Legacy YMCA, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and Lawson State Community College. Today, Lawson State Community...
Comments / 0