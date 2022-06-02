Lisa Rinna Reacts After Kelly Dodd Shades Harry Hamlin

Just in time for Pride Month, Kelly Dodd is making headlines for making insinuations about Harry Hamlin’s sexuality. It’s weird, and it’s gross, but at this point, it’s what we come to expect from the former Real Housewives of Orange County star. And if there’s one thing we’ve come to expect from Lisa Rinna , it’s a strong clap-back anytime someone dares mention her husband’s name. It doesn’t matter if it’s a castmate on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills or a troll on social media . Rinna doesn’t play when it comes to her husband, and this time is no exception.

Oddly, this RHOBH versus RHOC feud started because of recent rumors swirling around about Todd Chrisley from Chrisley Knows Best . Todd was on trial for a federal fraud case, and during the testimony, his former business partner, Mark Braddock , claimed that they had an affair way back in the early 2000s. He even claimed that there was a hush-money payment to keep the tryst under wraps.

Page Six posted about the Todd Chrisley story on Instagram, and Kelly commented underneath it, saying, “ Harry Hamlin is next,” along with a laughter emoji. The publication ended up writing an article about Kelly’s accusatory comment. Then, Kelly, always thrilled to be in a headline, posted the Page Six article to her Twitter page to ensure that all of her followers saw it.

It’s not clear why Kelly is making these insinuations about Harry Hamlin’s sexuality. Perhaps she’s getting him confused with the gay character he portrayed in the 1980s ? Either way, Rinna is taking this whole thing with a grain of salt and a sense of humor. She posted a picture of herself with a beard filtered on her face saying, “Good morning to kelly Dodd and Kelly Dodd only.”

The devil is really in the details with this post. The beard is one thing, but it wasn’t just any picture of Rinna . She chose a picture from the infamous Amsterdam dinner on RHOBH , where Kim Richards learned firsthand that you never go near Harry Hamlin . You don’t talk about the husband! Take notes, Kelly , or you might end up getting a wine glass smashed in front of you.

TELL US – WHY DO YOU THINK KELLY DODD IS COMING FOR HARRY HAMLIN? DO YOU THINK SHE’S CROSSING A LINE? HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT RINNA’S RESPONSE TO KELLY?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Lisa Rinna Reacts After Kelly Dodd Shades Harry Hamlin appeared first on Reality Tea .