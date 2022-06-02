The Princess trailer: Joey King is seen in a wedding dress as she fight for her own happy ending while saying 'I'm not a piece of property to be traded'

Joey King is not your typical fairy tale royal in her latest project.

The 22-year-old actress makes it clear she wants to play by her own rules as she was seen on Thursday in the trailer for the Hulu action fantasy The Princess, which opens July 1.

The first look is designed to get fans hooked on the battle for freedom versus oppression in the fractured fable that focuses on girl power.

The fast-paced preview shows the dutiful daughter walking down the aisle on the arm of her father in a packed cathedral, but when it comes time to say 'I do,' she refuses and becomes a runaway bride, declaring 'I'm not a piece of property to be traded,' and that's when the fun begins.

Her would-be husband, played by Dominic Cooper, 44, is described as a 'cruel sociopath.'

He wants to take over the throne and is ruthless in his pursuit of her royal highness as his key to the kingdom. When she won't submit, the tyrant locks his reluctant bride in a tower in true villain style.

The Los Angeles native appeared to have gone through some serious martial arts training prior to stepping in front of the camera.

Excited: Joey shared the trailer, which dropped June 2, on social media, posting, 'I simply cannnnnot wait for you all to see this movie, I’m so proud of it (sic)'

With Joan Jett's Bad Reputation playing, we see the 5ft3in firecracker kick, punch and use chains to dispatch a series of would-be captors, proclaiming in a posh British accent, 'these guys [bleeped] with the wrong princess.'

The Old Guard actress Veronica Ngo joins the fray as a blade wielding ally in the fight for freedom, but Black Widow cast member Olga Kurlenko seems to be teamed with the bad guys.

The excited headliner shared the teaser on Instagram, writing, 'The Princess trailer is finally here. Dropping on Hulu July 1st. Oh I simply cannnnnot wait for you all to see this movie, I’m so proud of it (sic).

The Screen Actors Guild Awards nominee has had a full plate.

She will appear in Bullet Train with Brad Pitt, 58, in August.

The versatile star shared the news on social media that she had been cast in the upcoming adaptation of the best selling novel, We Were the Lucky Ones about a Jewish family's efforts to survive the Holocaust.