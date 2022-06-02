ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Princess trailer: Joey King is seen in a wedding dress as she fight for her own happy ending while saying 'I'm not a piece of property to be traded'

Joey King is not your typical fairy tale royal in her latest project.

The 22-year-old actress makes it clear she wants to play by her own rules as she was seen on Thursday in the trailer for the Hulu action fantasy The Princess, which opens July 1.

The first look is designed to get fans hooked on the battle for freedom versus oppression in the fractured fable that focuses on girl power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5lFx_0fycXkXT00
Fairy tale: Joey King is fighting for her own happy ending as a willful royal in The Princess, which offers a new twist on the old-fashioned fairy tale
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UIsh3_0fycXkXT00
Runaway bride: The title character becomes a runaway bride rather than marry Dominic Cooper's 'cruel sociopath' who sees her only as the key to her father's kingdom

The fast-paced preview shows the dutiful daughter walking down the aisle on the arm of her father in a packed cathedral, but when it comes time to say 'I do,' she refuses and becomes a runaway bride, declaring 'I'm not a piece of property to be traded,' and that's when the fun begins.

Her would-be husband, played by Dominic Cooper, 44, is described as a 'cruel sociopath.'

He wants to take over the throne and is ruthless in his pursuit of her royal highness as his key to the kingdom. When she won't submit, the tyrant locks his reluctant bride in a tower in true villain style.

The Los Angeles native appeared to have gone through some serious martial arts training prior to stepping in front of the camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7KOb_0fycXkXT00
Fighting fit: The Los Angeles native appeared to have gone through some serious martial arts training prior to stepping in front of the camera
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ciyPg_0fycXkXT00
Action: Rather than submit we see the damsel kick, punch and use chains to dispatch a series of would-be captors, proclaiming in a posh British accent, 'these guys [bleeped] with the wrong princess.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jiYUD_0fycXkXT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yoeRP_0fycXkXT00
Excited: Joey shared the trailer, which dropped June 2, on social media, posting, 'I simply cannnnnot wait for you all to see this movie, I’m so proud of it (sic)'

With Joan Jett's Bad Reputation playing, we see the 5ft3in firecracker kick, punch and use chains to dispatch a series of would-be captors, proclaiming in a posh British accent, 'these guys [bleeped] with the wrong princess.'

The Old Guard actress Veronica Ngo joins the fray as a blade wielding ally in the fight for freedom, but Black Widow cast member Olga Kurlenko seems to be teamed with the bad guys.

The excited headliner shared the teaser on Instagram, writing, 'The Princess trailer is finally here. Dropping on Hulu July 1st. Oh I simply cannnnnot wait for you all to see this movie, I’m so proud of it (sic).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uu74b_0fycXkXT00
Rights:  The fighting noble tells her would-be oppressors,' 'I'm not a piece of property to be traded', as she struggles to maintain her freedom 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ev9Ag_0fycXkXT00
Allies and Enemies: Veronica Ngo joins the fray as a blade wielding ally in the fight for freedom, but Olga Kurlenko seems to be teamed with the bad guys
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JLm0o_0fycXkXT00

The Screen Actors Guild Awards nominee has had a full plate.

She will appear in Bullet Train with Brad Pitt, 58, in August.

The versatile star shared the news on social media that she had been cast in the upcoming adaptation of the best selling novel, We Were the Lucky Ones about a Jewish family's efforts to survive the Holocaust.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IZWFV_0fycXkXT00
Debut: The Princess debuts on the Hulu streaming service July 1

Comments / 0

