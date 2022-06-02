ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fireworks show over Mission Bay returns for 1st time in a decade

By Dillon Davis
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO – Fireworks are returning to the skies over Mission Bay next month after a decade-long hiatus thanks to a recent fundraising effort, event organizers said Thursday.

The show, presented by the Mission Bay Yacht Club and area hoteliers, is planned for July 3. It is the club’s first such fireworks showcase over the bay since a nearly 30-year run of shows ended in 2012 due to budgetary concerns.

This year’s presentation comes after a club board member launched a GoFundMe page that’s already raised more than $47,000 to acquire a barge and obtain the proper permits.

Donations toward the $60,000 goal are being accepted up until the event, a joint news release shows.

“We are all incredibly grateful for the way the Mission Bay community has rallied together to make this happen, and we were shocked to see how quickly the numbers were going up,” George Allen, the area director of sales and marketing at Noble House Hotels and Resorts, said in a statement.

Allen added, “Since having to halt the fireworks in 2012, and after enduring a few challenging years with the pandemic, it’s exciting to have a beloved Mission Bay tradition come back to life and become a reality again.”

Starting at 9 p.m., the fireworks display will be lit off near the club’s property at 1215 El Carmel Place. Several local hotels and SeaWorld San Diego are partnering up to offer programming around the event.

See the full list and more information on the event by clicking or tapping here .

