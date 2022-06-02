Alleged sex offender to be indicted in 1975 case

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) reopened a case from 1975, and an indictment for the suspect is on its way.

HCSO says in 2021 it was referred to an investigation that dated back to 1975. Law enforcement officials say the allegations involved a prior criminal case which accused Melvin Nicholson Sr. of Madisonville to be the offender of a sex crime. In the years to follow the criminal case, was dismissed in circuit court with the ability to reinstate charges, says HCSO.

Law enforcement officials say in 2021 individuals involved in the case were able to communicate with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office. After communicating with the parties involved, deputies say HCSO investigated the case. Legal service was obtained and served during the investigation to obtain biological evidence, says law enforcement.

HCSO says on May 31, the biological evidence and the findings of the investigation were presented to the Hopkins County Grand Jury. The Hopkins County Grand Jury indicted Melvin Nicholson Sr., 77, of Rape in the 3rd Degree, which is a felony that can carry a punishment of one to five years.

Nicholson is accused of raping a juvenile, says HCSO.

