ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, KY

Alleged sex offender to be indicted in 1975 case

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cVBSa_0fycWjC100

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) reopened a case from 1975, and an indictment for the suspect is on its way.

HCSO says in 2021 it was referred to an investigation that dated back to 1975. Law enforcement officials say the allegations involved a prior criminal case which accused Melvin Nicholson Sr. of Madisonville to be the offender of a sex crime. In the years to follow the criminal case, was dismissed in circuit court with the ability to reinstate charges, says HCSO.

EPD: “Sexually violent predator” molests 8-year-old

Law enforcement officials say in 2021 individuals involved in the case were able to communicate with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office. After communicating with the parties involved, deputies say HCSO investigated the case. Legal service was obtained and served during the investigation to obtain biological evidence, says law enforcement.

EPD: Evansville woman sets boyfriend’s clothes on fire

HCSO says on May 31, the biological evidence and the findings of the investigation were presented to the Hopkins County Grand Jury. The Hopkins County Grand Jury indicted Melvin Nicholson Sr., 77, of Rape in the 3rd Degree, which is a felony that can carry a punishment of one to five years.

Nicholson is accused of raping a juvenile, says HCSO.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Posey Co. Councilman facing charges after alleged battery

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Law enforcement officials say a Posey County Councilman was arrested late Saturday night after allegedly battering and intimidating another man. According to the Posey County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Aaron Wilson was booked into the jail around 10:15 p.m. Eyewitness News spoke with Sgt. Todd Ringle as well as Posey County […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Coroner says autopsy of East Michigan death shows homicide

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) -The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department (EPD) are ruling foul play was involved in a suspicious death in the 400 block of E. Michigan Street. Police released the name of the victim as 85-year-old Betty Stevens. Ms. Stevens’ autopsy shows she died from strangulation and blunt force trauma […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hopkins County, KY
Crime & Safety
Madisonville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Madisonville, KY
County
Hopkins County, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Victim finds truck vandalized by painted red smiley face

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville police officer was called to the 500 block of Keck Ave to a report of vandalism on a truck. The victim had found a red smiley face painted on the tailgate of his truck according to the officer working the scene. The victim told the officer that his truck […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Details released on shooting of Calloway County deputy

BENTON, Ky. (WEHT)  – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Response Team (CIRT) has released details on the death of a Calloway County deputy killed in the line of duty. Deputy Jody Cash was shot on May 16 at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office by Gary Rowland, 30, of Murray, Ky. The CIRT’s investigation revealed […]
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville police investigating shed set on fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police was called to the 900 block of N Elliot Street for a report of arson. The victim and her son told officers than an unknown subject had set fire to their shed between 8 and 8:30 a.m. The victims said that the fire department was called to the scene […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Crimes#Violent Crime#Epd#Nexstar Media Inc
WEHT/WTVW

Madisonville man crashes into apartment building

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A vehicle crashed into an apartment building about 4 a.m. on June 4 in Madisonville according to Madisonville Police Department (MPD). Police said the vehicle was a white Chevrolet Tahoe and the driver was identified as Emmananule Davis, 40, of Madisonville. The crash occurred at the intersection of West Noel Avenue […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Motorcycle crash leaves biker injured in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Injuries were reported after a crash involving a motorcycle happened Sunday afternoon near Robards, Ky. Henderson dispatch confirms with Eyewitness News that the crash took place at the 4300 block of Highway 1299. They tell us that the injured motorcyclist was the only one involved in the wreck. Police say they […]
ROBARDS, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

EPD investigate suspicious death on East Michigan

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death that was reported on Friday. Detectives say they were called to the 400 block of East Michigan Street as part of a death investigation. Officials have said they are not treating this as a homicide investigation at this time. Eyewitness […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson man lead police on chase after ignoring officer’s signals

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police (KSP) arrested Donald S. Howard, 52, from Henderson on June 2 around 7:30 p.m. Howard was charged with multiple offenses including speeding, failure to follow signals from an officer directing traffic and driving under the influence. Police said Howard sped by a KSP trooper into a work area on […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Bike rider hit by SUV in hit and run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called to an accident at the intersection of Heidelbach Avenue and Virginia Street about 1:50 p.m. on June 4. A witness reported a man on a bicycle had been hit by an SUV that left the scene. EPD, Evansville Fire Department and American Medical Response […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Jasper man arrested after hitting parked car and mailbox

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department (JPD) was called out to the 900 block of Giesler Road about 11 p.m. on June 3 as an intoxicated driver was trying to leave the scene. JPD identified the driver as Anthony Lansford, 39, of Jasper. JPD said officers arrived on the scene to discover Lansford […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Victim from power line entanglement named

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has released the name if the people involved in an electrical accident that claimed one life. Deputies say the incident happened in the 8200 block of Larue Road around 1:20 a.m. Thursday. They identify the driver as Aureah Grimes, 23, of Henderson. Brice Easley and […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy