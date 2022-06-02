ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Queen receives handcrafted walking stick from the British Army made of wood said to be a 'protective talisman' and with engraving pledging Army's 'loyal support'

Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Queen has been given a handcrafted walking stick by the British Army, made of wood that is said to be a 'protective talisman' and with an engraving on which the armed forces pledged its 'loyal support to THE SOVEREIGN'.

As Her Majesty walked onto the balcony at Buckingham Palace today to watch over Trooping the Colour and the Red Arrow flypast, she could be seen holding the gift in her hands.

The monarch, who wore pale blue, held the stick after it was presented to her by General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, chief of the general staff, as a token of the Army's support.

The handcrafted stick had been made by Cumbria-based traditional stick maker Dennis Wall, with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) saying it was made of mottled hazel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gxNQ7_0fycWiJI00
Her Majesty the Queen, pictured here on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with her great-grandson Prince Louis, could be seen holding a walking stick
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16TS3C_0fycWiJI00
The walking stick was a gift by from the British Army and was presented to Her Majesty by  chief of the general staff General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith

The wood, which was sourced in Cumbria, is thought of as a protective talisman in English mythology, while in Ireland it is traditionally known as the 'Tree of Knowledge'.

Meanwhile, the handle is made from Highland Cow horn, a breed originating in the Scottish Highlands - said to be known for its hardy and robust constitution.

The collar of the stick, made from silver, has been engraved by Sam James Engraving, based in Goldsmiths' Centre in London.

It says: 'The Army presents its loyal support to THE SOVEREIGN.

'Platinum Jubilee MCMLII-MMXXII'

The Army crest is also engraved into the collar.

General Sir Mark said: 'It was a great privilege in celebration of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee to hand over a small token of our gratitude and appreciation of our sovereign's contribution to the Army over the last 70 years.

'We wanted something useful and relevant and always to hand that represented our loyal support and which Her Majesty might find helpful.

'And this beautiful walking stick, fashioned from mottled hazel with a Highland Cow horn handle, fitted the bill perfectly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45CxmM_0fycWiJI00
The item was handcrafted in Cumbria and made of mottled hazel, which is said to be a protective talisman in English Mythology
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wXkAY_0fycWiJI00
The handle is made from Highland Cow horn, a breed originating in the Scottish Highlands - said to be known for its hardy and robust constitution

'It's elegant, simple and wonderfully handy.'

The Queen held onto the gift while standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace and enjoying the first day of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Huge crowds of people gathered in central London outside the palace and along the Mall to watch thousands of soldiers take part in Trooping the Colour.

Her Majesty, who was joined on the balcony by close family members including Princes Charles, William, George and Louis, was then treated to a flypast by military planes and the Red Arrows.

Over the next three days there will be other events to celebrate her 70-year reign on the throne, including a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral and a Platinum Pageant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46yemr_0fycWiJI00
Although the Queen will not be attending the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral today, it will still go ahead with members of the Royal Family present. It is expected to follow the timetable above

Comments / 15

Mamabird
2d ago

A very special gift, especially since they cared enough to have it handcrafted for her.

Reply(1)
9
Scott Allen
1d ago

that's a beautiful piece of work and she seems very happy with it! who wouldn't? best wishes to the Queen Mother .....

Reply
2
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
