State College, PA

Christ Community Church hosting massive indoor yard sale

By Aaron Marrie
 3 days ago

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — The Christ Community Church is hosting a massive two-day yard sale in State College on June 10 and 11.

The yard sale is taking over the entire 40,000 square food C3 Sports facility, located at 200 Ellis Place. The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days and looks to raise funds for various ministry efforts of the Christ Community Church.

There will be housewares, household goods, books, furniture and more up for sale. There will also be concessions and information about the church programming available in addition to games and face painting for children.

While this is the first time the church is holding a yard sale, they hope that the community will come out and learn about the church and all the ways they’ve given back it both the community and to those around the world.

