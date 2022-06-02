‘Teen Mom OG’s Tyler Baltierra Shows Off His ‘Cut’ Abs In New Transformation Photos

Image Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra “cut” some body fat over the last several weeks, and now, he’s showing off his result on Instagram. The 30-year-old took to social media on Wednesday, June 1, and said, “This cut is coming along nicely & I’m still maintaining most of my strength in all my lifts! Huge shoutout to @torrez_jerry08 & @_alexis.jean for helping me & giving me advice along the way! I still got some more body fat to shred until I’m ready to bulk again, but for right now, I’m pretty happy with my current results!”

As you can see in the photos above — the right of which was taken on March 21, and the left of which was taken on June 1 — Tyler lost quit a bit of body fat over the course of those 10 weeks, but he’s not done with his fitness journey yet. Catelynn Lowell‘s husband explained, “I’m thinking another 2 years of this same consistency & I’ll hopefully be looking close to my goal. All I know is I ain’t stoppin now…this is still just the beginning for me. Let’s GO!”

Tyler recently got a vasectomy, so it’s nice to see him back on his feet and doing what he loves. Just a few weeks ago, Tyler was icing his private parts after getting snipped. Before the procedure, Catelynn had hinted that they were done having children. She tagged an April 14 Instagram photo of their daughter, Rya, and said, “#ourlastbaby.” Tyler and Catelynn have four children: baby Rya, Novalee, 7, and Vaeda, 3. They’re also the biological parents of daughter Carly, 12, who was born in 2009, and put up for adoption. Their journey has been documented on both 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom OG.