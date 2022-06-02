ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Teen Mom OG’s Tyler Baltierra Shows Off His ‘Cut’ Abs In New Transformation Photos

By Chris Rogers
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XaoyG_0fycWUu000
Image Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra “cut” some body fat over the last several weeks, and now, he’s showing off his result on Instagram. The 30-year-old took to social media on Wednesday, June 1, and said, “This cut is coming along nicely & I’m still maintaining most of my strength in all my lifts! Huge shoutout to @torrez_jerry08 & @_alexis.jean for helping me & giving me advice along the way! I still got some more body fat to shred until I’m ready to bulk again, but for right now, I’m pretty happy with my current results!”

As you can see in the photos above — the right of which was taken on March 21, and the left of which was taken on June 1 — Tyler lost quit a bit of body fat over the course of those 10 weeks, but he’s not done with his fitness journey yet. Catelynn Lowell‘s husband explained, “I’m thinking another 2 years of this same consistency & I’ll hopefully be looking close to my goal. All I know is I ain’t stoppin now…this is still just the beginning for me. Let’s GO!”

Tyler recently got a vasectomy, so it’s nice to see him back on his feet and doing what he loves. Just a few weeks ago, Tyler was icing his private parts after getting snipped. Before the procedure, Catelynn had hinted that they were done having children. She tagged an April 14 Instagram photo of their daughter, Rya, and said, “#ourlastbaby.” Tyler and Catelynn have four children: baby Rya, Novalee, 7, and Vaeda, 3. They’re also the biological parents of daughter Carly, 12, who was born in 2009, and put up for adoption. Their journey has been documented on both 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom OG.

Comments / 23

B Strong
2d ago

Hey at least these 2 have still made it together esp after all they went through and Good 4 Tyler he's doing more than what his father ever did 4 him..

Reply
25
hey 22
2d ago

maybe he will get his wife into working out. . it would be good for her and her children.

Reply(4)
10
Related
HollywoodLife

Kailyn Lowry Reveals Her Secret New Boyfriend On ‘Teen Mom 2’: Watch

Kailyn Lowry revealed she has a new boyfriend on Part 1 of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, but the episode ended before she could introduce him. Luckily for viewers, MTV released a sneak peek of Part 2 on May 24 and it shows Kailyn, 30, bringing her beau out on camera. The reality star, who taped the reunion from home, was pressed by co-hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa to reveal her new man, and after some brief hesitation, Kailyn reluctantly agreed.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Catelynn Lowell
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's New Girlfriend, Kathryne, Is Jacked

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez has been out and about during the NBA Playoffs, accompanied by his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett. Rodriguez and Padgett have been together for several months, first spotted at a Green Bay Packers' playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. The 25-year-old blonde is a fitness model and bodybuilder, as well as a former college soccer player.
MLB
HollywoodLife

Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer Calls Out ‘Mean’ Co-Stars After Kailyn Lowry Reunion Drama

A seven-minute clip from the Teen Mom 2 reunion was released on May 16, and it has left series star Leah Messer feelings very “disturbed”. In the video shared by MTV, Leah is asked about her fractured friendship with co-star Kailyn Lowry, who chose not to attend the reunion in person due to her ongoing feud with Briana DeJesus. Leah tries to explain why she and Kailyn don’t speak as much as they used to, but Briana and Jade Cline, who aren’t fans of Kailyn, barely let Leah say anything. Instead, they just scoff at what Leah says and ask host Dr. Drew why they’re even speaking about Kailyn if she chose not to be there.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Dean McDermott Reunites With Ex-Wife Mary Jo Eustace As His Marriage To Tori Spelling Remains In Flux

Dean McDermott reunited with his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, as his marriage to Tori Spelling remains up in the air. The actor, 55, reposted an Instagram Story from his son Jack, whom he shares with Eustace, this week. In the photos, the trio look like they are hanging out at a bar in San Francisco. "LOOK WHOS HERE!!!!" Jack captioned one of the photos. "Graduation San Fran style for @thejackmonty ! #proud #mom #graduation," she wrote in another photo. TORI SPELLING'S SEXY NEW LOOK HAS BOOSTED HER CONFIDENCE, MOTHER-OF-FIVE 'ENJOYS PROVING SHE'S STILL GOT IT': SOURCEThe former flames were married...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teen Mom#Fitness#Abs#Og
Hello Magazine

Willow Smith's extreme appearance in new video sparks huge reaction from fans

Willow Smith sparked a major reaction from her fans as she announced a very exciting career moment alongside British artist yungblud. Taking to her Instagram feed on Friday, the 21-year-old shared a teaser of her music video of brand-new song Memories which sees her don very extreme looks. WATCH: Will...
TENNIS
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Shares New Photo Of Son Sire Jackson: "Look How Big My Baby Got!"

50 Cent often uses his social media presence to draw attention to things and people he thinks are important. The most recent recipients of the rap legend's flowers? Mo'Nique, and his own 9-year-old son, Sire Jackson. As we reported earlier, Fif and the Precious actress worked together to combat the...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kris Jenner’s dress for Kourtney’s wedding draws ‘Schitt’s Creek’ comparisons

These iconic TV matriarchs have more in common than you think. Kris Jenner walked eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian down the aisle at her Italian wedding to Travis Barker on Sunday wearing a blush Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown covered in sequins and feathers. The look made an impact — so much so that social media users couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the over-the-top dress “Schitt’s Creek” character Moira Rose wore to the premiere of her fictional movie, “The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening,” on the hit show. One TikTok user posted a video comparing the two fashionable moms with the...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

T.I. and Tiny Harris’ son King goes beserk on restaurant employees (video)

The son of T.I. and Tiny Harris is gaining notoriety and a reputation for having an explosive temper and it played out again at an Atlanta-area restaurant recently. “The Family Hustle” star cranked up his Instagram live recently during a verbal altercation with restaurant employees. King Harris, 17, is first seen in the video, seemingly explaining something. Shortly after, a restaurant worker is heard telling the young rapper that “you can talk like that outside.”
ATLANTA, GA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
196K+
Followers
18K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy