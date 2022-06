Naoya Inoue faces Nonito Donaire in a bantamweight unification June 7 on ESPN+. This Tuesday, live from Toyko, Japan, and on ESPN+, WBA & IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue (22-0) goes up against the WBC champion Nonito Donaire (42-6). This is the second time these two have met, as the first fight was an all-time classic that took place in November 2019. While both men have faced some opponents since the last fight, this rematch is what they have been looking forward to since the scorecards were read in the first fight.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO