Tool Time Fans Rejoice: Tim Allen And Richard Karn Are Reteaming For On-Brand New Show That Already Has A Trailer

By Nick Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

Though Tim Allen has largely been absent from the small screen Last Man Standing bid farewell to Fox viewers , fans can look forward to seeing him return to his most fantastical (and fantastically bearded) role for Disney+’s Santa Clause series . But before that holiday joy comes around, he’ll be getting back in touch with his Home Improvement past in terms of both working with impressive tools and working with former co-star Richard Karn . (Pretty sure Tim Taylor would call Al Borland an impressive tool, amirite?) Get ready for History’s new series More Power , with or without a set of rousing grunts, which will debut at the end of June!

This won’t be Tim Allen and Richard Karn’s first roll in the hay-story with the cable channel, as they first reunited for 2021’s competition series Assembly Required , which celebrated the skills of home builders. More Power will take things to a more elemental level in order to appreciate the tools themselves. And we’re obviously not talking about rinky-dinky versions, or else Allen likely wouldn’t be involved. And the show is set within the celeb's home shop, so that would be awkward.

Rather, More Power will lean into its title quite literally in each episode, which will focus on a tool-centric theme, while offering up a variety of the most impressive and powerful versions of each tool. The fact that Tim Allen is holding a chainsaw for any part of this process can only be promising. I mean, or all-out destructive, but that was a given.

It's right on brand with the idea of More Power that the new show already has a trailer to lure in viewers, even though we didn't even know it existed yesterday.

To be expected, Tim Allen and Richard Karn commented on the show's announcement in fun ways, saying:

  • Tim Allen: Albert Einstein once said, ‘I’m not a genius, I’m just passionately curious.' Having the opportunity to explore my curiosity in depth and really get to know more about the people and things that make us what we are today gets me excited. And what better pal to have at my side than Richard Karn?  We both share a great appreciation of people who can solve a problem not by talking about it, but by ‘doing’ it with creativity and amazing skills.
  • Richard Karn: My friendship with Tim has lasted over 30 years… in a row! The chance to do a show like Tool Time was unquestionably exciting.  We may not have Binford but we still will have a world of fun!

With YouTuber and fellow Assembly Required vet April Wilkerson will once again join Tim Allen and Richard Karn for this new series, which will definitely take the hosts outside of the shop and into the world at large as they approach various topics and questions such as "How does a magnet light up an entire city?" (I'm guessing the answer isn't "Santa magic.")

To be sure, there will also be more of a human element by way of other master-builders from around the country joining the fun to craft some signature innovations for Allen himself. If you're not ready to see the most impressive leaf-vacuum of your life, maybe you're not cut out for this show.

More Power will debut on History on Wednesday, June 29, at 10:00 p.m. ET. While waiting, anyone with a Hulu subscription can check out all nine seasons of Last Man Standing , and be sure to write your local representatives to ask for a revival for Home Improvement , or whoever the most important person you know is.

Debbie Burtwell
3d ago

Oh Brother, My Husband is going to be SO HAPPY. He loves those guys.🤨🙄😐🤨💕

James Whitcomb
3d ago

Absolutely love Tim Allen, but Assembly required wasn’t too good. And April Wilkerson was totally useless on the show. We’ll see.

