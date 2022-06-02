ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Vernors unveils a new flavor, available first to Michiganders

By Angela Mulka
 3 days ago
Vernors is adding a temporary addition to its lineup this summer to be offered almost exclusively in Michigan: Vernors Black...

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

