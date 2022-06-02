ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyson Heppell's Essendon future 'hangs in the balance with club reluctant to offer skipper a new deal' as under-fire Bombers 'have cash to splash on free agency' with revamp on the horizon

By Dan Cancian
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Dyson Heppell reportedly faces an uncertain future at Essendon, with the Bombers ready to spend big on free agents.

The 30-year-old is under contract until the end of the season but Essendon are yet to table an offer for a contract extension for their captain, who has played all of his 202 AFL games for the club.

According to Seven Sport, the Bombers have let it be known they would be ready to splash cash on a high-profile free agent even though Heppell's future remains up in the air.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OoOlR_0fycTxLA00
Dyson Heppell is under contract with Essendon until the end of the season 

'It’s always important, but this year we are likely to have reasonably high draft picks, room in our salary cap and the ability to go into a period of trade, free agency and drafting with a real head of steam,' Essendon president Paul Brasher told the members earlier this week.

Heppell has been ever-present for the Bombers this season throughout the first 11 rounds of the season.

Following a surprising finals appearance last year, Essendon have endured hitherto endured a dismal campaign, losing nine and winning only two of their 11 games so far.

Such is the extent of their travails on and off the field that the Bombers announced earlier this week that football director Sean Wellman would conduct a full-scale review of their football operations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFQnu_0fycTxLA00
The Bombers are reportedly yet to offer their skipper an extension to remain at the club 

On Sunday, Heppell was involved in a heated on-field confrontation with teammate Darcy Parish during Essendon's 16-point loss against Port Adelaide.

The teammates clashed at quarter time as Parish remonstrated with Jake Kelly with the side down by 20 points.

Parish appeared to be having strong words with Kelly when Heppell intervened, leading to the star midfielder walking away angrily and giving the captain his back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xoo3F_0fycTxLA00
Heppell's move to halfback this season is yet to paid off for the Bombers 

He refused to look at Heppell for several seconds before eventually turning around, forcefully making his point and walking off angrily.

Parish along with former No.1 draft pick Andrew McGrath and Zach Merrett have been shuffled across Essendon's midfield over the past five years in search of a winning combination.

Bombers coach Ben Rutten has dropped and then reinstated Devon Smith and Dylan Shiel, while Heppell has been moved to halfback.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15X1U2_0fycTxLA00
The Bombers have got off to a dismal 2-9 start to the season after making the finals in 2021

The move, however, is yet to pay off and it has asked more questions than it has answered, according to former North Melbourne great David King.

'Is he [Heppell] in their best half-back group? Does he have a role in the team at the moment?,' the two-time premiership winner told SEN.

'It’s difficult when your captain’s not in great form. [...] Everything’s working against him. That’s an awkward situation.'

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Western Bulldogs star Bailey Smith HEADBUTTS Geelong rival Zach Tuohy as young gun suffers 'brain snap' during Friday night blockbuster

Bailey Smith may be in hot water after the Western Bulldogs star headbutted Geelong player Zach Tuohy during a hot-tempered Friday night clash in the AFL. The Doggies young gun squared up to Tuohy during a heated altercation at the end of the third term, with the Geelong star appearing to motion his head forwards without making contact.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

'Some had machetes, knives, bars and bats... I've never been so scared': UFC star Paddy Pimblett compares lawless scenes outside stadium after Champions League final to movie 'The Purge' as he opens up on his experience of terrifying ordeal

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has compared the terrifying scenes outside of the Champions League final in Paris similar to the film 'The Purge'. The 2013 American film is based on an annual event where all crime is legal and emergency services are temporarily suspended for one night. Pimblett, known as...
UEFA
Daily Mail

No electricity, no running water, just 10ft wide... Yours for only £570,000: The humble beach hut has become the most sought-after buy in Britain, sparking fierce competition among would-be owners

It all started with a letter from Tendring District Council in Essex to the beach hut owners of Clacton-on-Sea, Walton-on-the-Naze and Frinton-on-Sea. Hut owners, stated the communication, must ‘address… Beach Hut adaptations which fall outside the existing specification and licence conditions’. Rampant speculation ensued among local owners...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Nat Fyfe is SWARMED by fans after Freo star made his return from 10-month injury hell to guide Peel to six-point victory - his first WAFL game in 12 YEARS as midfielder jokes: 'There's a fair chance I've got COVID I reckon' after public interaction

It has been a long 10 months since Nat Fyfe stepped out onto the oval, and fans were certainly pleased to see the Fremantle superstar step up his return to competitive action this weekend. Fyfe, 30, has not played since Round 19 last year, with shoulder and back injuries blighting...
RUGBY
