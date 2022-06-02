Dyson Heppell's Essendon future 'hangs in the balance with club reluctant to offer skipper a new deal' as under-fire Bombers 'have cash to splash on free agency' with revamp on the horizon

Dyson Heppell reportedly faces an uncertain future at Essendon, with the Bombers ready to spend big on free agents.

The 30-year-old is under contract until the end of the season but Essendon are yet to table an offer for a contract extension for their captain, who has played all of his 202 AFL games for the club.

According to Seven Sport, the Bombers have let it be known they would be ready to splash cash on a high-profile free agent even though Heppell's future remains up in the air.

Dyson Heppell is under contract with Essendon until the end of the season

'It’s always important, but this year we are likely to have reasonably high draft picks, room in our salary cap and the ability to go into a period of trade, free agency and drafting with a real head of steam,' Essendon president Paul Brasher told the members earlier this week.

Heppell has been ever-present for the Bombers this season throughout the first 11 rounds of the season.

Following a surprising finals appearance last year, Essendon have endured hitherto endured a dismal campaign, losing nine and winning only two of their 11 games so far.

Such is the extent of their travails on and off the field that the Bombers announced earlier this week that football director Sean Wellman would conduct a full-scale review of their football operations.

The Bombers are reportedly yet to offer their skipper an extension to remain at the club

On Sunday, Heppell was involved in a heated on-field confrontation with teammate Darcy Parish during Essendon's 16-point loss against Port Adelaide.

The teammates clashed at quarter time as Parish remonstrated with Jake Kelly with the side down by 20 points.

Parish appeared to be having strong words with Kelly when Heppell intervened, leading to the star midfielder walking away angrily and giving the captain his back.

Heppell's move to halfback this season is yet to paid off for the Bombers

He refused to look at Heppell for several seconds before eventually turning around, forcefully making his point and walking off angrily.

Parish along with former No.1 draft pick Andrew McGrath and Zach Merrett have been shuffled across Essendon's midfield over the past five years in search of a winning combination.

Bombers coach Ben Rutten has dropped and then reinstated Devon Smith and Dylan Shiel, while Heppell has been moved to halfback.

The Bombers have got off to a dismal 2-9 start to the season after making the finals in 2021

The move, however, is yet to pay off and it has asked more questions than it has answered, according to former North Melbourne great David King.

'Is he [Heppell] in their best half-back group? Does he have a role in the team at the moment?,' the two-time premiership winner told SEN.

'It’s difficult when your captain’s not in great form. [...] Everything’s working against him. That’s an awkward situation.'