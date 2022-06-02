ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Sex offender to be released from prison and live in Eau Claire

By Samantha Nitz
WEAU-TV 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Police Department is notifying the public of a sex offender that is to be released from prison and live in Eau Claire. According to a media...

www.weau.com

Comments / 3

cwbradio.com

BRF Man Appears In Eau Claire County Court

A Black River Falls man arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for his 6th OWI appeared in Eau Claire County Court. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, back in January of this year, they stopped a vehicle on I-94 for an equipment violation. The driver, Harold Hill, showed signs of impairment. After a field sobriety test, Harold was arrested.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Two People Arrested for Drug Charges in Wood County Appear in Court

Two people arrested after the execution of a search warrant in Wood County appeared in court. On April 20th, the Wood County Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant on CTH Z in the Town of Saratoga, in Wood County. Investigators seized quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and prescription medication inside the residence.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Arrests made in La Crosse homicide investigation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Police Department said arrests have been made in a homicide investigation. Officers said 18-year-old Sage Hicke turned himself in Friday afternoon in relation to the death of Storm Vondrashek. Police said 17-year-old Jackson Greengrass was also arrested last month as part of the death investigation.
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Source: Evers was on alleged hit list of suspect in judge’s killing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple prominent political figures, including Gov. Tony Evers, were the intended targets of the man suspected of killing a former Juneau Co. Judge on Friday morning, according to several reports. During a news conference Friday, Attorney General Josh Kaul declined to identify any of the individuals...
MADISON, WI
Daily Beast

Former Judge Gunned Down in Wisconsin by Man With ‘Hit List’

A former judge was shot and killed Friday in Wisconsin by a man who had a list of other targets “related to the judicial system,” authorities said. Police were tight-lipped on unconfirmed reports the gunman belonged to a militia, and that the list also included Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. The victim, identified only as a “68-year-old male,” has yet to be named.
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Police arrest teen for shooting death of 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse Police arrested an 18-year-old in connection with the May homicide of 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek. Sage Hicke of Ontario, Wisconsin,  turned himself in Friday, June 3rd. Prosecutors could charge Hicke with first-degree intentional homicide as soon as Monday. According to investigators, who say over the past two weeks they’ve spoken with numerous witnesses, there...
LA CROSSE, WI
winonaradio.com

Eau Claire Woman Accused of Stealing Over $27,000 from Winona Business

(KWNO)-An Eau Claire woman accused of stealing over $27,000 from a Winona business made her first appearance in Winona County Court this week. The criminal complaint alleges that 20-year-old Olivia L. Hanson took cash from the business’s registers numerous times between November 2021 and April of this year. The business’s loss prevention staff learned of the thefts in April and confirmed them through a review of surveillance footage and Cash Over and Short Exception Reports, according to the complaint.
WINONA, MN
fox9.com

5 dead in 6 days in St. Croix County, Wisconsin crashes

STAR PRAIRIE, Wis. (FOX 9) - Two people were killed in a head-on crash Saturday in the town of Star Prairie, Wisconsin. "This has been a tragic week that has touched so many families, as we have lost 5 people on the roadways in St. Croix County in the last 6 days," Sheriff Scott Knudson said in a statement.
STAR PRAIRIE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin man killed in ‘targeted’ attack on judicial system

NEW LISBON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice said it is investigating a “critical incident” in the Township of New Lisbon. On Friday at about 6:30 a.m., the Juneau County sheriff’s office said it responded to a report of two shots fired inside a home. The caller who made the report had exited the home upon the gunman's entry and called from another residence. Officials said there was an armed person in the house.
NEW LISBON, WI
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 49, Arrested In Connection With Homicide At St. Paul Senior Living Apartment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide at a senior living apartment building on Friday. The 49-year-old woman was arrested on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis on Sunday, police said. She is being held at the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged. Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Head-On Crash In Western Wisconsin Leaves Both Drivers Dead

STAR PRAIRIE, Wis. (WCCO) — A head-on crash Saturday morning in western Wisconsin left two drivers dead and one passenger injured. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened shortly before noon on the 2000 block of STH 65 in Star Prairie, which is roughly 50 miles northeast of Minneapolis. Investigators say that 26-year-old Louis Lazano, of Centuria, was traveling north on the road when his SUV crossed the center line and slammed into a southbound pickup driven by 53-year-old Eric Willey, of Osceola. Both drivers died at the scene. Neither of them was wearing a seat belt. Officials say these deaths mark the seventh and eighth traffic fatalities in St. Croix County so far this year. “This has been a tragic week that has touched so many families, as we have lost five people on the roadways in St. Croix County in the last six days,” said Sheriff Scott L. Knudson, in a statement. A passenger in Willey’s pickup, a 50-year-old woman, was hurt. Emergency crews brought her to Westfields Hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately known. The crash remains under investigation.
STAR PRAIRIE, WI
wiproud.com

WATCH: Driver caught going over Eau Claire pedestrian bridge

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Eau Claire Police Department caught a driver going over a pedestrian footbridge and posted the video Wednesday morning. The driver, who was later arrested for OWI, was caught driving over the Phoenix Park footbridge, a historical landmark in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
drydenwire.com

Forgery, Theft Charges Filed Against Rice Lake Man

BARRON COUNTY -- Charges of forgery and felony theft have been filed against Larry Titel, of Rice Lake, WI. In April 2022, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received information that Titel had allegedly forged signatures on over two dozen checks, writing the checks out to himself. Titel had started...
RICE LAKE, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau shooting report that led to lockdowns unfounded, police say

A report of an active shooter Wednesday morning on Wausau’s west side that forced several businesses to go into lockdown was unfounded, Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven said. Police were called at about 8:20 a.m. to an address on South Second Avenue for a report of a shooting and a person with a gun. Witnesses reported a large police response as officers staged in a perimeter around the home and several businesses were forced to lock their doors, some with patrons inside, for more than an hour.
WAUSAU, WI

