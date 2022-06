There is an abundance of natural beauty in Kentucky, from the tops of rolling blue hills and green-tinged mountains to the depths of copper-colored caves. Our lakes are especially amazing, with crystal clear blue water so pure, it rivals anything you’ll find in a Caribbean paradise! Dewey Lake is definitely number one. The liveliest lake in Kentucky, Dewey Lake is a place you have to see to believe it. We highly recommend doing so Personally.

