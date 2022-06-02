ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center Hill To Gain Caribbean Southern-Fusion Takeaway Window with Addition of Smashing Eats

By Caleb J. Spivak
 3 days ago

Smashing Eats , a to-go-only restaurant serving a Caribbean Southern-fusion menu, is coming soon to Atlanta’s Center Hill neighborhood, at 2612 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW.

Co-Owner Rhonda Cobb Thursday told What Now Atlanta in a telephone interview that Smashing Eats could open as early as July 2022 . The 438 square-foot takeaway and delivery restaurant will offer a walk-up window for patrons to order on-the-go, in space previously home to Fish Express , Cobb said.

“The area is changing in a positive way,” Cobb said. “We want to help create that change with our niche in the community.”

Cobb got Smashing Eats up and running out of a shared commercial kitchen space, at 800 Forrest Street, but “that location didn’t work out,” Cobb said. Other than the relocation, nothing more is changing.

“My family brings to you just a few of our beloved dishes that are influenced with the love of the south, and the savor of the beautiful Caribbean Islands,” Cobb writes of the restaurant on its website. “Our creations will have your palate craving for more each time you encounter our dishes.”

Some of those creations include the “Down South Cuisine” buttermilk fried chicken served with mac and cheese, collard greens, candied yams, and cornbread, and the Port Wine Oxtails, braised oxtails “infused with the flavors of the Caribbean and cooked in our port wine.”

Photo: Morgan Logan/Google Images

