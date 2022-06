PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old homicide suspect from Pennsylvania was reportedly killed in an officer-involved shooting earlier this week. According to WWBT-TV, on Wednesday, June 1, at approximately 12:30 p.m., a slow-speed chase reportedly began in Hopewell, Virginia, between Derrick Avey and Virginia State Troopers. In a Virginia State Police release obtained by WWBT, authorities said, "During the course of a pursuit, that started in the City of Hopewell with a City of Hopewell sheriff’s deputy, the suspect vehicle finally stopped near the intersection of Temple Avenue and River Road."

