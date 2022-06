(The Center Square) - Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward has vetoed an ordinance to restrict the hours that residents and businesses can water during the summer months. She informed the city council this week that her veto is based on the “punitive” nature of the ordinance. She said the legislation relies on neighbors “snitching” to trigger penalties when someone waters outside of mandated day, time and length constraints.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO