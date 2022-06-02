ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane closures to affect I-20 in Jackson for striping

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that alternating lane closures will take place on Interstate 20 in Jackson for striping.

The alternating lane closures are expected to take place from 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3 to 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. The closures will affect Interstate 20 eastbound and Interstate 55 northbound between Terry Road and Gallatin Street in Jackson.

MDOT leaders said crews will be striping the road as part of the Interstate 20 bridge replacement project.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

