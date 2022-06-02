ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOAH! Lansing gas prices hit $5 per gallon

By Andrew Birkle
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With the holiday weekend behind us, gas prices continue to go through the roof.

Numerous stations in the Lansing area have their prices listed at $4.99 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. While it looks like the price remains right below the $5 mark, the little ‘9’ above the $4.99, rounds the price up to $5.

On Tuesday, GasBuddy said the cheapest station in Lansing was set at $4.41 per gallon, while the most expensive was $4.79 per gallon, meaning prices have gone up significantly across the board.

Meanwhile, AAA reported that the statewide average price was $4.60 per gallon, which was a new record high.

That price is also 58 cents more than at the same time last month, and $1.55 more than this time last year, and they’ve gone up significantly since then.

1 killed, 2 injured in Eaton County crash

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)- One person was killed and two people were injured in an Eaton County crash. The incident happened on Saturday, June 5 around 8:36 p.m. Police say there were three people inside of the car that went off the road and then rolled. Two people inside the car were injured and taken […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Slotkin, Schor join Michigan’s Moms Demand Action in call for reform

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With a week of mass shootings happening across the US, organizations are coming together to demand action to stop gun violence. One of those organizations is Michigan’s chapter Moms Demand Action of Michigan. For Gun Violence Awareness Day, the group wore orange-colored shirts with the...
LANSING, MI
