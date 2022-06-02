WOAH! Lansing gas prices hit $5 per gallon
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With the holiday weekend behind us, gas prices continue to go through the roof.
Numerous stations in the Lansing area have their prices listed at $4.99 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. While it looks like the price remains right below the $5 mark, the little ‘9’ above the $4.99, rounds the price up to $5.
On Tuesday, GasBuddy said the cheapest station in Lansing was set at $4.41 per gallon, while the most expensive was $4.79 per gallon, meaning prices have gone up significantly across the board.
Meanwhile, AAA reported that the statewide average price was $4.60 per gallon, which was a new record high.
That price is also 58 cents more than at the same time last month, and $1.55 more than this time last year, and they've gone up significantly since then.
