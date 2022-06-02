Rochester superintendents discuss students equity during online panel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the “ACT for Education” group held an online panel discussion Thursday moderated by local school officials discussing accessibility and equity in schools.

The panel was made up by Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small and was joined by East Irondequoit’s Superintendent Mary Grow, Churchville-Chili’s Superintendent Dr. Lori Orologi, and Brighton’s Superintendent Dr. Kevin McGowan

The organizers of the panel said that “access” and “equity” are terms frequently discussed in educational settings and are concepts some school districts are trying to implement to support all students.

For example, in some districts, this means removing financial barriers that may prevent some students from participating in field trips, applying for dual credit courses, or taking advanced placement exams.

Organizers added that, in other districts, schools provide more equitable access to higher-level courses by removing prerequisites, such as teacher recommendations.

“I believe it really begins by simply recognizing, respecting, and attending to the diverse strengths and challenges that all our students bring to the table — bring to the schoolhouse,” said Superintendent Grow.

Superintendent Grow also said that although schools should be challenged, they should also feel supported and recognized in the classroom.

