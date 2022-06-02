ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman accused in Green Bay dismemberment case will stand trial

By Alice Reid
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
A Green Bay woman accused of killing and dismembering a man will stand trial. A judge ruled Taylor Schabusiness bound over for trial following a preliminary hearing Thursday.

It comes after a judge ruled Schabusiness competent to stand trial in a previous hearing last month. That decision meant 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness understands the legal proceedings and can assist in her defense.

Schabusiness is accused of killing Shad Thyrion, who was found dismembered in February at a Green Bay home.

Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault. She faces a potential sentence of life in prison if convicted. Her arraignment is scheduled for July 5th at 8:30 a.m.

The criminal complaint said the victim's mother found the head.

According to court documents, Schabusiness was identified as someone who was last seen with the victim. When police arrived at Schabusiness' apartment, the criminal complaint said Schabusiness came out of the apartment and had what appeared to be dried blood on her clothes and her hands.

Officers inspected the van Schabusiness had been using and the complaint says additional human body parts including legs were found in a box in the passenger's seat.

When interviewed by police, the criminal complaint said Schabusiness told officers she and the victim were smoking meth and then engaged in a sex act that involved strangulation. According to the complaint, Schabusiness said she continued to strangle the victim until he was dead. Afterward, statements in the criminal complaint indicate that Schabusiness assaulted the victim's body.

According to the criminal complaint, a detective clarified with Schabusiness that she was in the basement with the victim all during the day and into the next morning before she dismembered the victim’s body.

