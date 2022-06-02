ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

No plans for NFL games in Australia 'at this time'

By Zac Wassink
 3 days ago
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As long as a pandemic or some other outside force doesn't interfere, the NFL presumably will hold regular-season games internationally each fall moving forward. While the league may eventually spread such contests throughout much of Europe, the "Land Down Under" will apparently have to wait.

According to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, a recent story from "The Australian" claimed the NFL was planning for a game to occur in Sydney during the 2024 season. However, Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal has since confirmed that's not the case.

"At this time we do not have plans to play a game in Australia but are firmly committed to finding more ways to serve our passionate and growing fan base in Australia and New Zealand," NFL COO/International Damani Leech told Fischer.

Interestingly, this is the second time in a handful of months such a rumor emerged. Back in February, the Daily Mail reported that London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium or Stadium Australia in Sydney could be considered among potential hosts for Super Bowl LX in 2026.

An early afternoon kickoff in Sydney would create a prime-time television event in the United States.

As the PFT story notes, though, 15-hour flights to and from Australia make holding regular-season contests there difficult but not necessarily impossible, depending on bye weeks and other scheduling ideas.

