Suspect arrested for murder in double shooting in Holland

POLKTON TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 4, 2022) – Two passengers in a three-vehicle crash between Coopersville and Nunica were injured on Friday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Nicholas Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to westbound I-196 near 88th Avenue just before 11 PM. That was where a SUV, driven by a 23-year-old South Lyon man, was apparently distracted and sideswiped a sedan, causing it to roll over and be hit by another vehicle.

COOPERSVILLE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO