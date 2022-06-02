ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Suspect arrested for murder in double shooting in Holland

By John Tunison
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo Gazette
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HOLLAND, MI -- A 19-year-old man has been arrested for a double-shooting in Holland that killed one man and critically injured another. Holland police said the...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Testimony to resume for 2019 fatal shooting case

Testimony is expected to continue this week in a complex case involving four defendants and several other witnesses. The case involves the shooting death of 25-year-old Patric Phillips. This shooting took place in 2019. The four defendants have been identified as 25-year-old Marshawn Williams, 21-year-old Derrick Elverton, 20-year-old Damarjon Beason, and 19-year-old Anthony Blanks Jr. […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holland, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Holland, MI
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Mi
abc57.com

Multiple suspects arrested on felony drug charges in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Three suspects were arrested on various felony drug charges following a traffic stop in Benton Harbor and two search warrants in Benton Township on Thursday, according to the Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET). During the traffic stop, a 36-year-old Benton Township woman was arrested on four felony...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
95.3 MNC

12-year-old boy armed with gun, arrested

A 12-year-old boy armed with a gun has been arrested after police say he robbed a gas station in Hartford and got away with thousands of dollars. Police say the boy got the 9 millimeter pistol from a locked cabinet in his home. They also say the clerk at the...
95.3 MNC

Traffic stop in Benton Harbor led to search warrants and arrests

A traffic stop in Benton Harbor led to two search warrants and three arrests on drug-related charges. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says a 36-year-old woman was taken into custody during the traffic stop. One of the warrants was served in the 300 block of Margarete Avenue in Benton...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Netherlands
whtc.com

Two Hospitalized in Three-Vehicle I-96 Crash

POLKTON TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 4, 2022) – Two passengers in a three-vehicle crash between Coopersville and Nunica were injured on Friday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Nicholas Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to westbound I-196 near 88th Avenue just before 11 PM. That was where a SUV, driven by a 23-year-old South Lyon man, was apparently distracted and sideswiped a sedan, causing it to roll over and be hit by another vehicle.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
The Saginaw News

Surveillance video shows 12-year-old firing gun during gas station robbery

HARTFORD, MI -- The moment a 12-year-old boy shot a gun while robbing a gas station in Hartford was caught on surveillance video. The boy, who was quickly arrested nearby, entered the Marathon station at 108 E. Main St. at about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, before pointing a handgun at the clerk and demanding money from the cash register, Hartford police said in a news release.
HARTFORD, MI
Fox17

86-year-old Kentwood woman dies in accidental drowning

KENTWOOD, Mich. — An elderly Kentwood resident has died in an accidental drowning Thursday night. The Kentwood Police Department says it happened near Eastern Avenue and 59th Street after 10 p.m. The victim is described as an 86-year-old resident of a nearby elderly care facility. We’re told she died...
KENTWOOD, MI
WILX-TV

Shooting near Old Town sends 1 to hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is in the hospital following a shooting on Indiana Avenue. Lansing Police responded to reports of a shooting east of Old Town, around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Once there, they found a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The wound was not life-threatening, and police...
LANSING, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
11K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy