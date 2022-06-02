ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivan Melendez named Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Year

 3 days ago

Texas infielder Ivan Melendez, the country's collegiate home run leader with 29, was named the Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Year on Thursday. Melendez, a redshirt...

Longhorns score late to advance to regional championship

Austin, TX -- With the Longhorns smashing Air Force in the regional opener and LA Tech beating Dallas Baptist, the two teams meet with a chance to advance on to the regional finals. In front of the largest attendance in Disch-Falk Field history (8,502), Texas persevered late in the game to earn a spot in the regional championship.
Texas opens Austin Regional with 11-3 win over Air Force

Texas opened up postseason play at UFCU Disch Falk-Field Friday afternoon with bang, pounding out 12 hits and scoring 11 runs as the Longhorns defeated Air Force, 11-3. Air Force sent ace Paul Skenes to the mound in hopes of an opening round upset, but the Longhorns made the right-hander throw 115 pitches in 4 innings. Skenes exited with the bases loaded and Texas leading 3-2 in the 4th, and the game was broken open shortly after his departure when Texas put 5 runs on the board. The Longhorns added some insurance in the 6th and 8th innings thanks to RBI double from Silas Ardoin and 2-run double from Austin Todd.
Three Keys in Regional Opener vs. Air Force

The Texas Longhorns and Air Force Falcons get things started in the Austin Regional at Disch-Falk Field at 1:00 PM on Friday. The two programs met twice during the regular season. with each team winning one game. Here is a quick look at three things Texas needs in order to leave Game 1 with a win.
