Ivan Melendez named Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Year

Texas opened up postseason play at UFCU Disch Falk-Field Friday afternoon with bang, pounding out 12 hits and scoring 11 runs as the Longhorns defeated Air Force, 11-3. Air Force sent ace Paul Skenes to the mound in hopes of an opening round upset, but the Longhorns made the right-hander throw 115 pitches in 4 innings. Skenes exited with the bases loaded and Texas leading 3-2 in the 4th, and the game was broken open shortly after his departure when Texas put 5 runs on the board. The Longhorns added some insurance in the 6th and 8th innings thanks to RBI double from Silas Ardoin and 2-run double from Austin Todd.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO