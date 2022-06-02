State Fire Marshal’s retired accelerant detection dog, India, dies

COLUMBUS — India, a retired accelerant detection dog for the State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau, died over the weekend. She served the investigative bureau from February 2011 until her retirement in January 2018.

“India served faithfully in our canine program for many years, said Kevin S. Reardon, state fire marshal. “She was an extremely personable and skilled Labrador and we will all miss her.”

Tuscarawas County Sheriff Sheriff Orvis Campbell posted a note on his department's Facebook page about the canine's passing.

He wrote that India and her handler John Weber worked many scenes with the sheriff's office and played a vital role in determining the cause and origin of fires and solving some arsons.

"India was an excellent public servant and will certainly be missed," Campbell wrote.

India started out at a guide dog training facility until being dropped from the program because of her constant sniffing while in training. She was quickly found by alcohol, tobacco and firearms accelerant trainers and excelled in the program, having a strong food drive and strong sense of purpose.

India began her career at the State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau in 2011 and was based in Tuscarawas County with Weber.

India was trained in the food reward methodology and by all accounts loved her training and work in the fire scenes. She was an asset to the safety of all the citizens of the Ohio. She was 13 years old.