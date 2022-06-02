Sign plan approved for Cannon Beach surf park in Mesa

A special use permit has been approved for a comprehensive sign plan for the Cannon Beach commercial center at the southeast corner of Power Road and Warner Road in Mesa.



The permit was approved by the Mesa Board of Adjustment in a 7-0 vote of a consent agenda with other items.



The seven-member board conducts public meetings to hear and decide requests for variances, special-use permits and interpretations of the city of Mesa zoning ordinance and sign code. Members are appointed for staggered terms of three years, according to the city’s website.



The comprehensive sign plan requested two modifications to the city’s sign ordinance standards, Staff Planner Cassidy Welch said at a study session prior to the board’s meeting.



“One to allow detached signs within 39 feet of each other — the standard is 75 feet of each other; and then to allow an increase in detached sign height and area,” she said. “Cannon Beach is a development for a surf park and associated restaurants and retail purposes. They have a very strong design theme and have approved design guidelines.”



The mixed-use regional activity center of Cannon Beach is on 35.6 acres, according to a written project narrative from Pew & Lake PLC on behalf of Action Zone Business LLC.



“The proposed signage contains creative design features, murals, water features and impactful design features in the coastal themes. The character will comply with the approved design guidelines for Cannon Beach and will provide a distinct and quality aesthetic that will benefit the community and the overall design approved in the [planned area design] zoning,” it states. “The primary entry monument has creative elements with the wave projecting above the sign and water feature. The secondary monument has an appealing wave feature that wraps around the sign. The entry sign is unique in that it is elevated across the upper‐level deck at the main entrance. It is screened from the street as well.”