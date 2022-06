Two representatives from True the Vote, the election integrity organization whose work using GPS smartphone data to investigate ballot harvesting in Arizona and other states was featured in the recent 2,000 Mules documentary by Dinesh D’Souza, testified during an Arizona legislative hearing on Tuesday providing further details. Catherine Engelbrecht, the founder and president, and Gregg Phillips, a data expert, drew frequent gasps and applause, despite a request at the beginning for no clapping. When asked by legislators what Engelbrecht recommended for action, she said to pass HB 2289. Sponsored by State Representative John Fillmore (R-Apache Junction), it bans drop boxes and has passed the House but has been held up in the Senate.

