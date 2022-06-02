EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County and E.R. Snell, are informing the public of a controlled blasting on Furys Ferry Road between Oleander Trail and the BAPS Hindu Temple.

This will happen Wednesday, June 8, 2022 and Thursday, June 9, 2022 between 12:00 and 2:00 PM. Traffic will need to be stopped for a few minutes within the clear zone for the blast and let go after the shot is checked for proper detonation.

Please do not be alarmed if you hear or feel a loud boom. This is associated with the roadway-widening project for Furys Ferry Road.

As a reminder, whenever you approach a work zone: slow down; allow extra distance between vehicles; watch for advanced warning signs; obey road crew flaggers; and expect the unexpected.

If at all possible, please plan to take an alternate route and allow additional time for commuting during this time.

