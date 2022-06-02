ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

Controlled blasting on Furys Ferry Road

By Ashlyn Williams
 3 days ago

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County and E.R. Snell, are informing the public of a controlled blasting on Furys Ferry Road between Oleander Trail and the BAPS Hindu Temple.

This will happen Wednesday, June 8, 2022 and Thursday, June 9, 2022 between 12:00 and 2:00 PM. Traffic will need to be stopped for a few minutes within the clear zone for the blast and let go after the shot is checked for proper detonation.

SLED investigating Allendale shooting, one person in custody

Please do not be alarmed if you hear or feel a loud boom. This is associated with the roadway-widening project for Furys Ferry Road.

As a reminder, whenever you approach a work zone: slow down; allow extra distance between vehicles; watch for advanced warning signs; obey road crew flaggers; and expect the unexpected.

If at all possible, please plan to take an alternate route and allow additional time for commuting during this time.

