ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Graphic labels cause smokers to hide cigarette packs, study finds

By Danielle Haynes
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HXoWc_0fycQ4Ur00

June 2 (UPI) -- The use of graphic images and warnings on cigarette labels led smokers to hide the packs but not change their smoke habits, a health study published Thursday revealed.

The study conducted by scientists at the University of California San Diego found that smokers with cigarette packs featuring graphic labels hid the packs 38% more often than those without graphic warnings. The same smokers stopped hiding the packs when they returned to using cigarettes without graphic labels.

"In a randomized clinical trial, we demonstrated that smokers in the U.S. who received cigarettes in packs with graphic warning labels were less willing to display the packs in public," said lead author John Pierce, professor at the UC San Diego's Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science.

"It has been hypothesized that this behavior could reduce perceptions by teens that it is socially acceptable to smoke, perhaps explaining why mandated graphic warning label packs are associated with reductions in teen smoking."

The study, which also involved scientists from UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center, California State University San Marcos and San Diego County Public Health Services, involved specialty cigarette packs used by the Australian government. The packs displayed graphic images of a diseased foot, a newborn with a breathing tube or the effects of throat cancer.

The 357 U.S. participants agreed to purchase their preferred brand of cigarettes through the study and randomly received either the cigarettes with the graphic labels, with blank labels or the standard labels. In total, the participants received 19,000 packs of cigarettes over the course of the study.

Throughout the study, researchers asked the participants via test message whether they'd put their cigarette pack out of view of others over the previous 4 hours. Those who received the blank or standard cigarette packs didn't change their behaviors, but those who received the graphic label increased the amount they hid their packs.

The participants returned to their baseline pack hiding levels when they stopped receiving the graphic labels. Smoking frequency didn't change.

"Prior to the study, we found that many smokers in the U.S. were discreet and reported hiding their usual pack in public settings," said senior author David Strong, professor at the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health.

"The packs with graphic warning labels had their main effect on those who were least likely to hide their packs prior to the study. We found no evidence that graphic warning-labeled packs changed smoking behavior over the year-long study."

The study was published Thursday in the journal JAMA.

Comments / 14

Cindy
2d ago

They should put victims of car wrecks who have been killed by drunk drivers and show photos of cirrhosis of the liver on the labels of all Alcohol!!!!

Reply
2
Bionica In Pielexia
3d ago

I hide my cigarette pack so people don't see I have cigs & beg. 🤷‍♀️

Reply(2)
6
Related
Daily Mail

More than HALF of 'Covid' patients in NYC hospitals were not admitted because of the virus, official data shows, as cases in the city creep upwards: Infections up 19% nationally over the past week but deaths fall by 32%

More than half of COVID-19 patients in New York City hospitals are not severely ill with the virus, official data suggests, with the rest admitted for another ailment instead of the virus — a sign that pandemic figures in recent months may be inflated. State data shows that of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Medical Daily

Why Is The FDA Seeking To Ban Menthol Cigarettes?

The FDA has opened the public comment period for the agency’s proposed ban on menthol cigarettes. Epidemiology and global health professor Rafael Meza studies data modeling in disease prevention and cancer risk. David Mendez, who studies smoking cessation and tobacco control policies, is an associate professor of health management and policy. These University of Michigan researchers found that, in a 38-year period, African Americans suffered most of the harmful effects of menthol cigarettes. Now the researchers have developed a model to simulate the possible benefits of the menthol ban, based on studies of population trends in tobacco use. As experts on the behavioral and public health aspects of smoking, they explain the role of menthol in smoking-related illness and death.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Health
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Health
Medical News Today

What is the link between smoking and COPD?

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a serious lung disease that can cause a person to experience breathing difficulties. Cigarette smoking can cause COPD and can seriously damage the lungs. Around. in the United States are living with COPD. It is likely that millions more have the condition but have...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warning Label#Cigarette Pack#Human Longevity#Cigarettes#The Uc San Diego#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
MedicineNet.com

How Long Are Hard-Boiled Eggs Good For?

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, hard-boiled eggs, whether peeled or in the shell, must be eaten within a week after cooking. It is recommended to consume cooked eggs (hard-boiled or fried) immediately after cooking. If, however, due to lack of time or other reasons, you wish to boil and keep eggs in advance, do not make more than your week’s requirement of hard-boiled eggs.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheConversationAU

One in three people are infected with _Toxoplasma_ parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

Toxoplasma gondii is probably the most successful parasite in the world today. This microscopic creature is capable of infecting any mammal or bird, and people across all continents are infected. Once infected, a person carries Toxoplasma for life. So far, we don’t have a drug that can eradicate the parasite from the body. And there is no vaccine approved for use in humans. Across the world, it’s estimated 30–50% of people are infected with Toxoplasma – and infections may be increasing in Australia. A survey of studies conducted at blood banks and pregnancy clinics across the country in the 1970s put...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
369K+
Followers
58K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy