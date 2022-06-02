ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Kevin Durant's Viral Twitter Exchange With Stephen A. Smith

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant got in a viral Twitter exchange with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. Durant and the Nets got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are now facing off with the Golden State Warriros in the NBA Finals.

Durant's quote tweet: "My theory is that guys like steve, skip and Shannon have changed the game for the worse. Playas like Stephen and Michael can only push the game forward."

Smith then responded to that with a tweet of his own.

Smith's tweet: "…..news for you @KDTrey5 . We ain’t going any damn place. For every @stephenasmith , Skip, @ShannonSharpe and others, there’s thousands more coming down the pike. We’re not going away. We multiply. Sorry!!!!"

Durant then quote tweeted Smith's response with a clip of Smith.

Durant and the Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics, but the loss was magnified because they were swept.

In the two seasons that Durant has played in Brooklyn, the Nets have failed to make it out of the second-round of the playoffs.

Currently, the Celtics are in the NBA Finals facing off with the Golden State Warriors, and Game 1 is on Thursday night.

