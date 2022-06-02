Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; St. Landry; Upper St. Martin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Lafayette, northeastern Acadia, northwestern St. Martin and southeastern St. Landry Parishes through 815 PM CDT At 717 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Port Barre to near Sunset to Carencro. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lafayette, Opelousas, Carencro, Church Point, Leonville, Arnaudville, Sunset, Port Barre, Washington, Grand Coteau, Cankton, Prairie Ronde, Lawtell and Swords. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 2 and 27. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

ACADIA PARISH, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO