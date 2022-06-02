ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-02 16:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: District of Columbia The National Weather...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT MONDAY THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 3 to 4 feet will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Iberia, St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iberia; St. Martin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN IBERIA AND WEST CENTRAL ST. MARTIN PARISHES At 653 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lafayette to near Broussard to near Cade, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 6:15 PM, golfball sized hail was reported at Parks. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Breaux Bridge, St. Martinville, Broussard, Cade, Acadiana Regional Airport and Coteau. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
IBERIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Martin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN IBERIA AND WEST CENTRAL ST. MARTIN PARISHES At 653 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lafayette to near Broussard to near Cade, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 6:15 PM, golfball sized hail was reported at Parks. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Breaux Bridge, St. Martinville, Broussard, Cade, Acadiana Regional Airport and Coteau. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SAINT MARTIN PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Lafayette, St. Landry, Upper St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Acadia; Lafayette; St. Landry; Upper St. Martin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Lafayette, northeastern Acadia, northwestern St. Martin and southeastern St. Landry Parishes through 815 PM CDT At 717 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Port Barre to near Sunset to Carencro. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lafayette, Opelousas, Carencro, Church Point, Leonville, Arnaudville, Sunset, Port Barre, Washington, Grand Coteau, Cankton, Prairie Ronde, Lawtell and Swords. This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 2 and 27. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ACADIA PARISH, LA

Community Policy