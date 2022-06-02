Dallas restaurant Carbone’s initiates legal food fight against New York-based Carbone

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a good ole fashioned food fight, a legal food fight that is, between Dallas’ Carbone’s Fine Food and Wine and New York-based Carbone Restaurant.

According to a press release from Michelman & Robinson, LLP, Dallas’ Carbone’s has been on the food scene in North Texas for over a decade and is now filing litigation against New York’s Carbone which just recently opened down the street in Dallas from Carbone’s.

“The Major Food Group LLC, and its principals Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi and Jeff Zalaznick, are the force behind Carbone, which is identical in name to Carbone’s—minus the apostrophe s—and also serves up Italian-American cuisine. These glaring similarities form the basis of Carbone’s state and federal trademark infringement and unfair competition case against The Major Food Group, Carbone Restaurant LLC and Carbone Café LLC,” the press release states.

Dallas’ Carbone’s is seeking to prohibit the use of the name Carbone by Major Food Group in Texas. “Carbone’s Dallas is also suing for monetary damages and the cancellation of the trademark for Carbone Restaurant that is owned by The Major Food Group and was registered by the U.S. Trademark Office in 2013, well after Carbone’s Dallas first began using its mark.”

