Report: Ex-Wildcats football player arrested in Idaho, facing murder charge in Maricopa County

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say three people have been detained after a shooting that left two men dead and 2 others hurt outside of a nightclub early Sunday morning. It started around 2:20 a.m. as officers responded to a shooting at the Lounge Soho near Southern Avenue and Longmore. As police showed up, they saw someone speeding off from the nightclub. Officers pursued the car, which ended six miles away at Southern Avenue and Hardy Drive. Authorities detained three people. Police say two men were found lying in the nightclub’s parking lot. Sgt. Chuck Trapani says the men died at the scene, and detectives are working on identifying them. Police also said two other people, including a security guard, were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.

MESA, AZ ・ 13 HOURS AGO