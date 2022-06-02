ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Report: Ex-Wildcats football player arrested in Idaho, facing murder charge in Maricopa County

By KOLD News 13 Staff
KOLD-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former University of Arizona football player Davonte’ Neal was arrested in Idaho on an extradition warrant out of Maricopa County, according to a report in the...

www.kold.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Northern Arizona man threatened to shoot ex-wife and police: YCSO

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Yavapai County deputies arrested a man accused of threatening to kill his ex-wife and law enforcement with a gun. The situation reportedly began when Kyle Bomgardner, 27, and his ex-wife had an argument over the best school for their child. During the fight, Bomgardner put a pistol...
vnexplorer.net

‘I’m not jumping in after you.’ Man drowns as police watch at Arizona town lake

A 34-year-old man who jumped in Tempe Town Lake to evade police drowned as three officers watched but failed to help, an Arizona police transcript shows. “I’m not jumping in after you,” an officer tells the man in a partial police transcript provided to Arizona’s Family and other news outlets, advising him to swim to a nearby pylon.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
State
Arizona State
Maricopa County, AZ
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
City
Pocatello, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Scottsdale, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Former Arizona Football Player Arrested For Murder

A former Arizona football player has been charged for a 2017 murder. DaVonte’ Neal was a four-star athlete when he played at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona. He went on to play at Notre Dame and then transferred the University of Arizona. In his most recent role, Neal was the Idaho State assistant football coach.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Former Higley High School coach arrested, accused of murder

PHOENIX - A former sports coach for Higley High School has been booked into jail for alleged murder. According to authorities, Davonte' Neal was arrested in Pocatello, Idaho. Investigators believe he is responsible for a drive-by shooting in the Phoenix area that happened back in November 2017. On May 16,...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Idaho State University#University Of Arizona#Violent Crime#Kold News 13#The Idaho State Journal#Notre Dame
12news.com

Nightclub shooting in Mesa leaves 2 dead, 2 in the hospital

MESA, Ariz. — Three suspects were brought into custody after a shooting at a Mesa nightclub left two people dead and two more hospitalized, the Mesa Police Department confirmed. MPD officers arrived at the Lounge Soho around 2:20 a.m. for calls about a shooting. Police said the first officers...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

2 killed, 2 hurt in Mesa nightclub shooting; 3 detained after pursuit

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say three people have been detained after a shooting that left two men dead and 2 others hurt outside of a nightclub early Sunday morning. It started around 2:20 a.m. as officers responded to a shooting at the Lounge Soho near Southern Avenue and Longmore. As police showed up, they saw someone speeding off from the nightclub. Officers pursued the car, which ended six miles away at Southern Avenue and Hardy Drive. Authorities detained three people. Police say two men were found lying in the nightclub’s parking lot. Sgt. Chuck Trapani says the men died at the scene, and detectives are working on identifying them. Police also said two other people, including a security guard, were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.
MESA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

Police officer killed during shooting in eastern Arizona

An RN crushed up oral medication and administered it straight to the patient's bloodstream, which killed the patient. New sustainable food program teaching Arizonans how to start their own garden. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. In partnership with the City of Phoenix, Thrive Consultancy is offering its 10-week Sustainable Cooperative...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Body of police officer killed in Whiteriver brought to Pima County

Crooks have been sneaking into the Palm Lake Village, off 32nd Street and Greenway Road, and riding off with homeowners’ golf carts. Police officer killed during shooting in eastern Arizona. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. White Mountain Apache police officer Adrian Lopez was killed in the shooting late Thursday...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

‘I’m not jumping in after you:’ Police release transcript of Tempe Town Lake drowning

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Edited body-cam video and a transcript released by police paint a better picture of what led up to a man drowning at Tempe Town Lake on Saturday. The 11-minute video shows officers talking to Sean Bickings and another woman before he jumps into the water. However, the video cuts out before Bickings is heard struggling in the lake so police provided a transcript of what happened next, including an officer saying he wasn’t going to jump in as Bickings calls for help.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Man shoots, injures K-9 handler after standoff in Glendale

Edited bodycam footage shows moments leading up to drowning at Tempe Town Lake. Video shows the man, identified as Sean Bickings, telling police he's going for a swim before jumping into the water. Family wants justice for man shot, killed at Mesa apartment complex. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Young girl, 3 others hospitalized after rollover crash near Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix fire crews say a serious crash near Phoenix Sky Harbor caused four people to be rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning. Officials say it happened around 7 a.m. after a U-Haul and an SUV crashed near 20th and Jefferson streets. Firefighters showed up to find the U-Haul on its side and the SUV on top of the truck. According to Capt. Scott Douglas, the people inside the SUV had to be rushed to the hospital in critical condition including a man, a woman, and a 9-year-old girl. Police said a man from the U-Haul was taken by ambulance in stable condition. A fifth person was treated on the scene, but it’s not clear what vehicle they were in.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy