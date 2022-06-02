ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independent accepting photos for 2023 Arizona calendar

The Daily Independent at YourValley.net invites readers to submit photographs of desert landscapes, wildlife and prominent landmarks to be used in the 2023 Scenic Arizona calendar.

These should be sent to aznews@iniusa.org, with the subject “calendar.”

By submitting a photo, the photographer gives Independent Newsmedia legal rights to publish the picture without royalties. Photographers will be identified by name and city in the calendar and professional photographers will receive complimentary publicity of their website.

Please include a description of the picture/landmark taken in Arizona.

Submitted photos must be in an original, unedited digital format. Submission does not guarantee use.

Deadline is Friday, July 15.

