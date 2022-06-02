ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meigs County, OH

Two indicted for homicide offenses

By Pomeroy Daily Sentinel
The Daily Sentinel
The Daily Sentinel
 3 days ago

POMEROY — Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announced on Wednesday, the Grand Jury indicted Keontae Nelson, 20, of South Charleston, W.Va., and Richard Walker, 21, of Charleston, on six counts related to the homicide of Kane Roush on Easter morning, April 4, 2021.

Nelson and Walker were the second and third individuals arrested pursuant to the investigation in this matter.

Nelson and Walker were each indicted for Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony, Murder, an unclassified felony, Complicity, an unclassified felony, Conspiracy, a felony of the first degree, Burglary, a felony of the second degree, and Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree, according to a press release from the prosecuting attorney’s office. Both are awaiting arraignment in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas.

Jaquan Hall, 22, of Charleston, W.Va., was previously indicted on June 17, 2021 for Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony, Murder, an unclassified felony, Complicity, an unclassified felony, and Conspiracy, a felony of the first degree. Hall’s trial is scheduled for September 2022, according to the press release.

“These indictments are the result of hundreds of hours of continued investigation, particularly by our task force and Ohio BCI, and is an additional step toward finally obtaining justice for Kane and his family,” Stanley said. “My office and law enforcement will continue to work hard on this matter so that we can obtain convictions which will hopefully finally begin to provide a sense of closure for Kane’s family.”

The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office, Ohio BCI, Middleport Police Department, Pomeroy Police Department, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Charleston Police Department, South Charleston Police Department, Maryland Transit Authority, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, and the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission investigated this matter.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Scioto County escapees taken into custody

UPDATE (12:28 p.m. on Sunday, June 5): Portsmouth PD says that both escapees have been taken into custody. SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for multiple escapees from the Star Justice Center in Franklin Furnace. Police report that the escapees are knocking on doors and asking to use the phone […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Metro News

Charleston police obtain warrant for Saturday shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston police have obtained a warrant for a Beckley man following a fatal shooting. Meeko Harris, 23, is wanted for the death of 27-year-old James Daugherty. Police officers responded early Saturday morning to a parking lot located at Hale Street and Kanawha Boulevard for a reported shooting. They found Daugherty with multiple gunshot wounds; he died from his injuries at a local hospital.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted for murder in Charleston

UPDATE (June 4 at 5:43 p.m.) — The Charleston Police Department has obtained a warrant for 23-year-old Meeko Harris for 1st-degree murder and wanton endangerment. Harris has ties to the Charleston and Beckley areas, and anyone with information should contact 911. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man died after being shot at a parking lot […]
CHARLESTON, WV
meigsindypress.com

May 2022 Grand Jury Returns Indictments

POMEROY, Ohio – Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announces that on May 18, 2022 the Meigs County Grand Jury returned sixteen indictments. Those indicted include the following:. Terry Bell, 35, of Middleport, Ohio, was indicted for Theft, a felony of the fourth degree. The Meigs County Sheriff’s...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
City
South Charleston, WV
City
Pomeroy, OH
County
Meigs County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Pomeroy, OH
Crime & Safety
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
City
South Charleston, OH
City
Justice, WV
Meigs County, OH
Crime & Safety
wchstv.com

Police: Charleston man wanted in connection with Beckley shooting

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston man is wanted in connection with a shooting in Beckley on Thursday that sent one person to the hospital, investigators said. Andrew Wayne Miller, 31, is accused of shooting another man in the chest Thursday just before 6 p.m. inside an apartment on Hargrove Street in Beckley, the police department said in a news release.
BECKLEY, WV
WDTV

Deputy, suspect killed in Nicholas County shooting

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police said Friday that a shooting incident in Nicholas County turned deadly, claiming a law enforcement officer’s life. Just before 11 p.m., troopers confirmed that a law enforcement officer died who was being taken to CAMC General in Charleston. The suspect also was shot and killed, troopers say.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Crime#Indictments#Violent Crime#Aggravated Murder
WVNS

Suspect arrested in Beckley shooting

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Andrew Wayne Miller was taken into custody by Beckley Police Department Detectives and Officers shortly after 10:00 o’clock Saturday morning. Miller was wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred Friday evening at the Hargrove Street Apartments in Beckley. The victim was sent to a local hospital and treated for a […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested after Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston man is in custody for shooting at a home while a woman and her children were inside on Saturday. At 10 a.m., Charleston Police responded to reports of a shooting at North Hills Drive. When officers arrived on the scene they found that multiple gunshots were fired inside the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Man dies in downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man has died after being shot multiple times early Saturday morning. Charleston police found James Daugherty, 27, with gun shot wounds at around 2:10 a.m. in the Spyros parking lot located at Hale Street and Kanawha Boulevard. Daugherty was taken to the hospital where...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2nd, 3rd suspects indicted on charges in Kane Roush murder

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two West Virginia men recently charged in connection to a 2021 Meigs County murder have been indicted by a grand jury. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James Stanley, Keontae Nelson, 20, of South Charleston, and Richard Walker, 21, of Charleston were each indicted on six counts related to the […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAZ

Bystander stops man with gun

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A bystander is being credited with restraining and separating a man from his firearm outside a business in Wilkesville on Thursday. According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report about a firearm being pulled out during a fight outside a business along Main Street.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Former WV cop and firefighter admits to forcibly raping 16-year-old

DANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a former West Virginia official pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a 16-year-old who he forcibly raped. During court, Christopher Osborne, 26, admitted he was an officer with the Marmet Police Department and a firefighter with...
DANVILLE, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Dunbar man gets home confinement for soliciting child

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Dunbar man has been sentenced to 2-10 years on home confinement after admitting to using the internet to solicit a child. Mark Alan Armstead, 61, of Dunbar, was sentenced Thursday by Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tara Salango. Armstead previously pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor...
DUNBAR, WV
WOWK 13 News

5 arrested in Pike County drug, theft investigation

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – Five people were arrested Wednesday after police found illegal drugs and stolen property at a home in Pike County. According to the Kentucky State Police, detectives and troopers conducted a search warrant Wednesday, June 1, at a home on Flora Street in the Coal Run community. Troopers say they began the […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WDTV

Clarksburg woman accused of attempting to escape custody

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County woman was charged after officers said she attempted to escape police custody on Tuesday. Amanda Jones, 36, of Clarksburg was under arrest for a felony warrant for burglary on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint. While at the Clarksburg Police Department, officers said...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing teen sought in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager. According to the sheriff’s office, Tyler Harper, 14, was last seen at the Elkview Trailer Court in Elkview on June 1, 2022. Harper is described as a white male standing 6’0″ and weighing 160 lbs […]
The Daily Sentinel

The Daily Sentinel

Pomeroy, OH
758
Followers
17
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Sentinel

Comments / 0

Community Policy