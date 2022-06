—————— UPDATE: Governor Jim Justice released a statement regarding the shooting in Nicholas County that left one deputy dead and another injured. “Cathy and I ask all West Virginians to keep Nicholas County in your prayers right now. Tragically, a Nicholas County Deputy was shot and killed when responding to an incident earlier tonight. Another Deputy is in critical condition. Both Deputies were airlifted to the hospital. The scene is now secure.

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO