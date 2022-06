(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha Police Department is reminding residents to lock up their valuables. OPD says they're investigating numerous burglaries and thefts where lawnmowers, ladders, bicycles and power tools were stolen. Investigators say many of these items are later pawned by suspects for cash and says it's often difficult to return the property to the original owner since many of these items do not have a serial number.

