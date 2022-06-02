ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

New Oshkosh Middle School reveals logo, mascot, school colors

By Indiana Schilz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area School District has revealed the logo and mascot for their new Vel Phillips Middle School. According to a release, the Vel Phillips Middle School’s official mascot will be the Phoenix with its colors being blue and gold. Students, families, staff,...

Rogers Cinema: A step into the future

In 1985, the Rogers Cinema properties were leased to Excellence Theaters of Chicago. While Paul Rogers left the business for a short time, he didn’t stay away long. Two years later, the company took the Wisconsin Rapids theater back and later got involved with theaters in Janesville and Marquette, MI. The Marquette leases were then traded for Marshfield.
Micro dairy milks uncommon cow in Wisconsin

FREEDOM, Wis.— Tammy Fritsch left corporate America to chase a dairy dream and she hasn’t looked back. Fritsch owns and operates Two Guernsey Girls Creamery with her daughter in Freedom, Wis. The dairy has 13 Guernsey cows. Fritsch said she milks 10. “We love it,” Fritsch said. “I’m...
Curd Fest announces its return to Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Attempt to ‘cheese’ the day with the return of Curd Fest!. This delicious festival celebrating the cheese curd will return to Madison’s Breese Stevens Field on July 23 from 4-8 p.m. The event is free admission. It features fried cheese curds, fresh cheese...
Bergstrom Automotive makes a wish come true

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Bergstrom Automotive teamed up with Make-A-Wish Foundation once again, raising $150,000 to go towards granting the wishes of local children battling chronic illnesses. One wish that was recently granted with that money was for 3-year-old Noah. The boy from Neenah lives with severe, restrictive lung disease.
Cheeseheads unite: the Great Wisconsin Cheese Festival begins in Little Chute

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Hardly anything is more synonymous with Wisconsin than cheese. So what better time for a cheese festival than during National Dairy Month. In June, the first weekend brings Little Chute’s 34th annual Great Wisconsin Cheese Festival. The festival will be held right along the Fox River at Doyle Park in Little Chute, from June 3-5.
June marks the return of local dairy breakfasts across Wisconsin

HORICON, Wis. — Farmers in Dodge County spent Sunday morning flipping hundreds of pancakes, scrambling eggs and frying cheese curds for the 42nd annual Dairy Brunch. Marshall Angst brought his wife, Haley and son, Sully. “Good food, good company, get out and see a different farm and some equipment...
Kiel Area School District ending Title IX investigation

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Kiel Area School District’s school board says it’s ending its Title IX investigation. The investigation stems from three students allegedly calling another student by the wrong pronouns. In a letter sent to parents, board officials wrote: “We are writing to share with...
‘Cops and Bobbers’: Clintonville officers and kids bond over fishing

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – An event was held on June 3 that helped kids and officers realize that they are not so different after all. ‘Cops and Bobbers’, the event put on by members of the Clintonville Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, paired local officers with kids from our community to get to know each other and bond over fishing.
Rally to End Gun Violence Friday in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A rally to end gun violence will be held Friday in Appleton. The rally coincides with National Gun Violence Awareness Day. People are encouraged to wear orange. The Appleton Rally is at Houdini Plaza. Hours are 5-6 p.m. “People from across the Fox Valley will join...
Marshfield’s Dairyfest off to successful start

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield’s 41st annual Dairyfest began Friday celebrating the state’s dairy industry with the theme “Lookin’ Back, Moovin’ Forward” as they also mark the city’s 150th year. Marshfield’s Dairyfest always starts with a huge community breakfast. “We were at...
Kiel Ends Title IX Investigation into Middle School Students

KIEL, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The school board for the Kiel Area School District says it’s ending the Title IX investigation into three middle school students who allegedly used the non-preferred pronoun when referring to another student. In a letter sent to parents, the board said, “We have issued...
Woman Arrested In WI For Driving Under The Influence With 4 Kids In Car

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) – A woman was arrested in western Wisconsin Friday evening for allegedly driving under the influence with four children in the car. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, dispatch received a complaint about a car driving erratically, westwards on Interstate 94 in St. Croix County. A trooper saw the car and stopped it around 8:30 p.m. The 27-year-old woman from Milwaukee was driving with four children in the car, who were as old as 10 years old and as young as 2 years old. A field sobriety test determined she was driving the car while impaired, the state patrol says. She was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a chemical test. She’ll be taken to St. Croix County Jail and held on charges of operating a motor vehicle while impaired with minors in the car, lane deviation, having no insurance, and open intoxicants.
House fire in Fond du Lac kills 2 pets

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A house fire in Fond du Lac on Friday evening took the lives of two pets. Just after 6 p.m. on June 4, the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was notified of a house fire on Gillett Street. The fire was quickly brought under control but not before extensive damage had occurred to the kitchen area.
Oshkosh School Board member blocked from commenting on local news site

OSHKOSH, Wis–A member of the Oshkosh School Board and her husband are blocked from commenting on a local news website. In a Facebook post, Oshkosh Examiner publisher Miles Maguire says he is blocking Stephanie Carlin and her husband, Larry, from commenting on on-line articles due to “false and defamatory statements.”
