ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police investigating attempted abduction in NW Rochester

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Police Department is investigating an attempted abduction in northwest Rochester. Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, an 11-year-old girl reported that while riding her...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Police Investigating Friday Night Shooting

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A shooting is under investigation after the Rochester Police Department received multiple reports that multiple shots were fired Friday night. Police said preliminary reports indicate that a verbal argument may have occurred between an occupant in a vehicle and someone standing outside a residence in the 1000 block of West Center St around 8:15 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
winonaradio.com

Rochester Authorities Searching for Suspect in Attempted Child Abduction

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KWNO)-Rochester Police are searching for a man suspected of attempting to abduct a child. A news release from the Rochester Police Department says the attempted abduction happened on June 1 in the northwestern part of the city. Police say the suspect pulled into the 11-year-old girl’s path while she was riding her bike and attempted to talk her into his vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 49, Arrested In Connection With Homicide At St. Paul Senior Living Apartment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide at a senior living apartment building on Friday. The 49-year-old woman was arrested on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis on Sunday, police said. She is being held at the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged. Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KIMT

Investigation underway after gunpoint robbery in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A robbery investigation is underway after a suspect pulled a shotgun on a victim before assaulting him and stealing his vehicle. Police said it happened Thursday night in the 500 block of 4th Ave. SE. when a 36-year-old Rochester man was sitting in his vehicle with a friend.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Abduction#Violent Crime
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Two found dead in Medford

Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele has confirmed two people have died in a “suspicious incident” in Medford Friday night. The incident happened around 8:22 p.m. in the 200 block of 1st Street N.W. Thiele said two adults were found dead in the residence. No names have been released...
MEDFORD, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Police arrest teen for shooting death of 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse Police arrested an 18-year-old in connection with the May homicide of 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek. Sage Hicke of Ontario, Wisconsin,  turned himself in Friday, June 3rd. Prosecutors could charge Hicke with first-degree intentional homicide as soon as Monday. According to investigators, who say over the past two weeks they’ve spoken with numerous witnesses, there...
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Robbed of Vehicle at Gunpoint

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was pulled out of his vehicle at gunpoint Thursday evening. The Rochester Police Department said a 36-year-old man reported he was sitting in his 2004 BMW X3 in the 500 block of 4th Ave SE when a black Tahoe cut in front of him around 8:15 p.m Thursday.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot In Minneapolis Drives Self To Brooklyn Park Before Calling 911

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a man was shot in Minneapolis Saturday night, then drove himself to Brooklyn Park before calling 911. Officers found him on the 6400 block of Zane Avenue North just after 11 p.m. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said his gunshot wound was not life-threatening. He was hospitalized. The Minneapolis Police Department is handling the investigation.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Man found dead in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department says officers found a man in his 30s with fatal gunshot wounds in Loring Park early Sunday morning. MPD Public Information Officer Garrett Parten said in an announcement that officers responded to reports of gunshots near the area of 14th and Willow streets in Loring Park at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Arrests made in La Crosse homicide investigation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Police Department said arrests have been made in a homicide investigation. Officers said 18-year-old Sage Hicke turned himself in Friday afternoon in relation to the death of Storm Vondrashek. Police said 17-year-old Jackson Greengrass was also arrested last month as part of the death investigation.
LA CROSSE, WI
Bring Me The News

Victim in Waite Park car fire identified

A body that was found inside a burning car in Waite Park on Monday has been identified. Police in Waite Park says the deceased is Musa Sabriye, 33, of St. Cloud. Officers and firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to a car fire on the 1500 block of County Road 6. First responders found a vehicle "fully engulfed in flames."
WAITE PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Help Sought Finding Man Who Went For Walk In Robbinsdale And Didn’t Return Home

Originally published June 3, 2022 ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are asking the public’s help in finding a missing man. The Robbinsdale Police Department says that 39-year-old Tysior Civ was last seen Tuesday evening before he went for a walk near his home in the suburb north of Minneapolis. His family has not heard from him since. Investigators say he left without his wallet or cell phone. They added that there is concern for Civ’s welfare as he takes medication for health issues and could become confused without it. (credit: Robbinsdale Police) Civ was last seen wearing a blue or light gray shirt and blue shorts. He is described as standing 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighing roughly 210 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone who sees Civ or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
FireEngineering.com

House Fire in Northwest Rochester (MN) Causes $190k in Damages

Post-Bulletin, Rochester, Minn. Jun. 4—ROCHESTER — A garage fire early Saturday morning, June 4, 2022, caused damage totalling about $190,000. At 12:49 a.m., the Rochester Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 5000 block of 55th Avenue Northwest. Once on scene, firefighters saw a three-car garage and a vehicle inside it on fire.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester driver in Wabasha County collision

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester driver is involved in a two-vehicle collision in Wabasha County. It happened around 11:46 am Friday at the intersection of State Highway 62 and County Road 81. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 79-year-old man from Rochester was driving east and a 50-year-old man from Ham Lake was northbound when they collided.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Worker Admits Stealing From Residents Of Rochester Nursing Home

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A woman who was employed as a program supervisor at a Rochester assisted living center has been charged with stealing money from its residents last year. The criminal complaint against 26-year-old Chelsey Struckmann of Grand Meadow was filed Wednesday, charging her with financial exploitation...
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy