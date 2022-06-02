Community celebrates completion of renovations to affordable housing complex in Gainesville

Local leaders, dignitaries, and residents of one east Gainesville community celebrated a new beginning on Thursday afternoon at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly named Sweetwater Square.

Formerly known as Forest & Village Apartments, located at 3101 NE 15th St., Sweetwater Square was a partnership between Alachua County and real estate company Fairstead to rehabilitate and create 200 affordable homes.

Fairstead worked with residents to come up with the new name, a nod to the many nature destinations with the same name around Gainesville.

"Just as we conducted extensive renovations to the property to rejuvenate the buildings, we also wanted a fresh name to mark the new era," said Estelle Chan, director of development for Fairstead.

The project was partially funded through the Alachua County Commission's approval of $26.5 million in Alachua County Housing Finance Authority Multifamily Mortgage Revenue Bonds.

"Public-private partnerships such as this are exactly what we need going forward in order to help build and rebuild our communities," said County Commission Chairwoman Marihelen Wheeler. "We're looking for projects like this all over the county."

Renovations to the 200 apartments, of which 198 are currently rented, included upgraded kitchens with new cabinetry, countertops and energy-efficient appliances, and upgraded bathrooms with new tubs, vanities, toilets, and low-flow plumbing fixtures. The apartments also received new LED light fixtures and new flooring.

Fairstead's renovations also included the replacement of windows, roofs and HVAC systems, as well as the painting of the outside of all buildings. Security enhancements added include increased exterior lightning, a state-of-the-art camera system and new fencing.

"Security is better than it was before. It makes me feel safe," said Shakira Bradley, who lives at Sweetwater Square with her four children. "They made a lot of improvements .. but they still need to do some more."

Bradley's children were waiting in line for some free shaved ice from one of several vendors on hand for the celebration. Residents also were treated to hamburgers and hotdogs, popcorn, live entertainment, a photo booth and a kids crafting area.

Davin Woody, chair of the Housing Finance Authority, called the project a brand new start for Alachua County and Gainesville.

"The biggest part about this, these kids in here, to being safe, educated and knowing that they are coming home. Not to an apartment complex, but that they are coming home," Woody said. "This will not be our last venture with Fairstead.

Residents of Sweetwater Square also will have access to an array of services thanks to the onsite property management and social services team. Partnering organizations include the Salvation Army, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Upper Room Church, UF's HealthStreet Mobile Outreach Clinic, and several city and county departments, among others.

“In partnership with trusted local leaders and organizations, we are making sure that Sweetwater Square is more than a place to live, but a thriving community," said Chan in a news release.