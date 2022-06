Flood Warning will continue for northern Minnesota from International Falls to Winton until Monday at 4 pm. Then, NWS will examine the data to see if it needs to be extended yet again or finally dropped. Some towns may hold onto high water until mid-June so my gut feeling is the warning will be extended. Be cautious up north, friends! The short term forecast calls for a Frost Advisory for Gogebic County until early Saturday morning. Showers are slightly possible Friday night and thunderstorms are vaguely possible for Saturday before Sunday becomes sunny.

2 DAYS AGO