Venice, FL

Venice Farmer Market canceled Saturday due to potential weather

By ABC7 Staff
Mysuncoast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVENICE, Fla. (WWSB) The Venice Farmers Market will be canceled this...

www.mysuncoast.com

Mysuncoast.com

Lincoln Aquatic Center closed this weekend due to severe weather

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Due to the tropical storm affecting the area Friday, the Lincoln Aquatic Center kept its gates locked all weekend. The center had its grand opening during Memorial Day weekend with hours of operation from noon to 4 p.m. The center will be closed on Sunday. For...
PALMETTO, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Tropical weather closures and cancellations

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Here’s a look at closures and cancellations across Southwest Florida due to tropical weather. J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge on Sanibel Island will be closed at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 3, and will remain closed until further notice. Crazy Dingo Brewing...
LEE COUNTY, FL
blackchronicle.com

Storm causes localized flooding in parts of Southwest Florida

Whereas Potential Tropical System One continues pushing by way of the Gulf of Mexico, Southwest Florida’s starting to see the outcomes. Sanibel Island observed fixed rainfall from the storm all by means of the afternoon and evening on Friday. The combination of fixed rainfall and winds did protect of us away from the seashore.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Closures ahead of Potential Tropical System One

Tropical System 1 isn’t just taking away sunshine and clear skies in Southwest Florida. Here is a list of events that have now been canceled due to the ongoing storm. While Tropical System 1 continues to downpour, Southwest Florida is seeing cancelations on Friday. Here’s a developing list of...
LEE COUNTY, FL
City
Venice, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County home floods from rain from storm system

The Akyuz family woke up on Saturday to half a foot of water in their home. While Southwest Florida was mostly spared by Potential Tropical System One, they were not so lucky. Water crept up to the foot of their beds in their home located in Collier County, west of US-41, adjacent to Naples Manor.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Weather: Closings across the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are a list of some of the event closures due to inclement weather warnings across the Suncoast due to the potential tropical storm system. Dance with Daddy, scheduled for 6-8 p.m., Saturday, June 4 at Port Charlotte Beach Recreation Center, has been postponed due to the tropical storm warning in effect for Charlotte County. The program has been rescheduled for 6-8 p.m., Aug. 6, 2022.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Tropical storm warnings for parts of Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 11 p.m. from the National Hurricane Center tropical storm watches remain in effect for parts of Manatee and all of Sarasota Counties. That hasn’t changed. What has changed is a tropical storm warning is now in effect for Charlotte County southward through the Florida Keys. Top winds remain at 35 mph with some higher gusts around the center of the storm which is now just north of the Yucatan peninsula in the SE Gulf of Mexico.
SARASOTA, FL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Mysuncoast.com

Tropical system to make landfall Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The tropical disturbance over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico will bring some heavy rain to a portion of the Suncoast tonight into Saturday morning. The 5 o’clock advisory from the National Hurricane Center placed the tropical disturbance about 350 miles southwest of Fort Myers, or a bit more than 400 miles from the Suncoast. It’s moving toward the northeast near 7 mph and may still become a tropical depression or tropical storm prior to moving ashore over Southwest Florida early Saturday morning. The National Hurricane Center said top sustained winds are near 40 mph.
FORT MYERS, FL
WFLA

Tropical storm warnings dropped for Tampa Bay counties

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Potential Tropical Cyclone One brought heavy rains to much of South Florida Saturday morning as it moved across the state. The National Hurricane Center said that at 2 p.m., the system Potential Tropical Cyclone One had max sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and was moving northeast at 18 mph. […]
FLORIDA STATE
kolomkobir.com

Find dining deals on Savor Sarasota, the best waterfront restaurants

Everyone loves to eat on the water. And everyone loves to eat good food. So let’s take a look at five of the best waterfront destinations participating in Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week. Now in its 17th year, Savor Sarasota finds local restaurants that serve two-course lunches for $20 per...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Storm causing delays and cancellations at RSW

While the storm continues its downpour, flights at RSW are seeing delays and cancellations on Friday. As the storm develops more will become clear but for now, there is a bit of turbulence. Five flights have been canceled and about a dozen more have been delayed so far. So, if...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Off Our Couch

The Attack OF The No-See-Ums On Sanibel Island, Florida: How To Avoid The Pain!

It was the 4th of July weekend, a weekend normally spent traveling, celebrating, or both. Yet for us, the weekend meant more this year. It was time for a short getaway and a break from the uncertainty and stress of the times. My wife and I had been wanting to visit the shell-covered sands on the beaches of Sanibel Island for quite some time. I even thought about the splendor of finding a coveted, full-size conch shell. I was certain this would be a memorable trip for us and it was, but only because it was the most painful and irritating vacation we’ve ever had! When people experience pain, most sane people zealously attempt to avoid repeating the experience, so when you encounter ongoing pain while visiting somewhere, should you ever revisit that place again? That’s the question I’m pondering as I lay on the sofa lathering over $50 dollars of anti-itch creams and aloe on my hundreds of welts and bumps courtesy of Florida’s little-known pests called no-see-ums.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Powerful storm damages homes in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A powerful storm Tuesday night damaged at least two homes in the Pic Town Estate development in Bradenton. Some said it almost felt like a tornado passing through. “This storm came through with a massive amount of lightning, just a heavy, heavy downpour,” said Andrew Sullivan,...
BRADENTON, FL

