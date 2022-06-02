Richmond Health District Discuses Monkeypox

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - With Virginia now having its first monkeypox case in Northern Virginia, the Richmond-Henrico Health District decided to discuss the virus to try and lift some concerns, as well as educate people. The District's Dr. Melissa Viray says the virus is not new, and is most common in west and central Africa. Outbreaks have occurred, usually from travelers to that area.

Viray says monkeypox can only be spread through prolonged close contact, or direct contact with lesions. She says it spreads much more slowly than Covid, and a person needs to be symptomatic for spread to occur. Viray also says it is not sexually transmitted, although it has come to the attention of people in recent cases as a result of sexual activity. Viray also says it appears this version of monkeypox is not severe.

Meanwhile, the district is continuing to encourage people to wear masks indoors, as central Virginia remains at high Covid-19 levels.