Kim Kardashian called out for similarities between Skkn and Skn by Lori Harvey

By Bernie Zilio
 3 days ago

“Sis just added a K and called it a day.”

Kim Kardashian is being called out by critics who feel her newly announced skincare line, Skkn by Kim , is eerily similar to the one Lori Harvey launched last year , Skn by LH.

“Anyone with a fully developed brain and a pair of working eyeballs can clearly see that S-K-N and S-K-K-N is the same,” one Instagram user argued .

“You could be so creative with your kids’ names. Now all of a sudden, you lost creativity? … At this point, it’s pretty much giving copy and paste.”

The same dissenter pointed out that Kardashian, 41, “has a history,” as a Twitter user accused the reality star of “stealing from a black woman for the thousandth time.”

“Sis just added a K and called it a day,” argued one Instagram user.
Hanna Tveite

“KKN by Kim?? What happened to SKN by Lori Harvey??? One thing the Kardashians gon do is take from black women chileee,” another person tweeted .

“Why would kim do a line called SKKN when lori harvey has SKN. who’s [sic] bright idea was that?” wondered someone else , while another critic asked , “Did Kim Kardashian really name her skincare like SKKN because LoriHarvey already took SKN?? 😭”

Fans feel the skincare lines are too alike in name and packaging.
SKNbyLH.com

The “Kardashians” star’s nine-step product line is set to drop on June 21, eight months after the model daughter of Steve Harvey debuted her five-step system.

Though the color palettes of the packaging differ greatly — Kardashian opted for her go-to neutral hue, while Harvey’s set is a bright teal color — fans feel the actual packaging of the products bares quite the resemblance.

Both skincare lines come in sleek cylinder bottles of varying sizes and short round jars.

Kardashian’s nine-step system will drop on June 21.
GC Images

Skkn contains a cleanser, a toner, an exfoliator, a hyaluronic acid serum, a vitamin C serum, a face cream, an eye cream, oil drops and a night oil, which are made with ingredients like niacinamide, glycolic and lactic acid, shea butter and squalene.

Meanwhile, Skn comes with a cleanser, a toner, a vitamin C serum, an eye cream and a niacinamide cream.

“The three main ingredients that I have in the majority of my products are vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide because they have amazing benefits,” Harvey, 25, told Vogue in October 2021 when her line launched. “They help with hyperpigmentation, dark spots and firming — and just work really well together.”

Harvey has yet to comment on Kardashian’s line.

Harvey debuted her five-step system in October 2021.
Getty Images for Burberry

As Page Six previously reported, Kardashian — who recently admitted she “just might” “eat poop” if it made her look younger — filed a slew of applications to trademark her skincare line name: In December 2020, she filed for the domains, in January 2021, she filed a trademark application for Skkn, and in March 2021, she filed to trademark Skkn by Kim.

Sources close to the former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star tell Page Six the United States Patent and Trademark Office did not cite any issues with regard to Harvey’s trademark — which was only Skn by LH — during Kardashian’s application process.

“The USPTO told LH that she had to disclaim rights to the term ‘SKN’ apart from the mark as shown,” our insiders share.

Kardashian sources tell Page Six the USPTO did not cite any issues with regard to Harvey’s trademark during Kim’s application process.
Hanna Tveite

In July 2021, Kardashian’s legal team received a cease and desist from another company, Beauty Concepts LLC, whose owner, Cyndie Lunsford, claimed she had been operating salons under the Skkn+ brand name since 2018.

The issue is that Lunsford applied to trademark the Skkn+ name within days of Kardashian submitting her paperwork for Skkn by Kim, but two months after Kardashian filed paperwork for Skkn.

