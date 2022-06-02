ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson Starbucks unionizes, the first unanimous vote in the South, union group says

By Mike Ellis and A.J. Jackson, Anderson Independent Mail
 3 days ago

An Anderson Starbucks store has become the first in the South to unanimously vote, 18-0, to unionize, according to a union Twitter account.

The Anderson location, at Interstate 85 and Clemson Boulevard joins two other South Carolina Starbucks, from Greenville and Columbia, in voting for union representation in the past three weeks.

Unionizing: Flagship Seattle Starbucks store approves union

For subscribers: Can Starbucks union efforts prevail in historically hostile South?

The first in the state was in Greenville in mid-May, when workers at the store located at I-85 and Pelham Road voted to unionize. The final tally of ballots was 8 to1 to unionize, according to a release provided by Starbucks Workers United, a group aimed at unionizing Starbucks workers across the U.S.

