Lakeland, FL

Jerry Torres joins crowded GOP field in U.S. House-15

By Gary White, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 3 days ago
Jerry Torres of Lakeland has filed to run as a Republican for the U.S. House in District 15.

The Federal Elections Committee recorded Torres' campaign filing on Tuesday. He becomes the eighth Republican to enter the race for an open seat in the newly redrawn district, which covers western Lakeland and parts of Hillsborough and Pasco counties.

Also:State Sen. Kelli Stargel enters crowded U.S. House-15 race

Torres’ campaign website says that he is a former Green Beret, spending more than 30 years with the U.S. Army Special Forces and receiving multiple medals for service.

​“Democrats have this country on the wrong path, and rampant inflation and open borders are making all of us less prosperous and less safe,” Torres said by email. “It's time to turn the tide by taking back the House, and as a veteran and entrepreneur, I have the leadership experience to put a stop to destructive policies and fight for a better future. ​Service to this country is what defines my career. I'm looking forward to serving again as a conservative voice for Floridians in Congress.”

Torres’ campaign staff said he has lived in Florida since his teens. The staff did not specifically say how long he has resided in Lakeland.

Torres founded Torres Advanced Enterprise Solutions, which became a billion-dollar company with more than 18,000 employees providing services to U.S. government agencies and non-governmental organizations, according to his campaign.

Redrawing the lines:Redistricting yields two fewer legislators for Polk County

Torres and his company have distributed millions in philanthropy, the campaign website says, helping U.S. veterans and others in need.

Torres has written opinion pieces for the conservative website Townhall, criticizing President Joe Biden for the way in which American forces were withdrawn from Afghanistan last year. He has also appeared on a Fox News program hosted by Tucker Carlson.

Torres enters a Republican primary already bulging with prominent candidates. Those include Dennis Ross of Lakeland, a former U.S. House member; Florida Sen. Kelli Stargel of Lakeland; former Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee of Thonotosassa; and Florida Rep. Jackie Toledo of Tampa.

'Part of my legacy':Haines City commissioners elect the city's first Black, female mayor

Two other Republican candidates, Demetries Grimes and Jay Collins, are also running on their military records.

Torres has not yet submitted a quarterly campaign-finance report to the FEC. The primary election will be held Aug. 23.

Rep. Scott Franklin, R-Lakeland, currently serves in District 15 but is running in the redrawn District 18, which covers much of Lakeland and extends south to Hendry County.

Gary White can be reached at gary.white@theledger.com or 863-802-7518. Follow on Twitter @garywhite13.

Comments / 0

POLITICS
The Ledger

The Ledger

