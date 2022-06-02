E-commerce ads

There’s more than one way to advertise a product on TikTok: In-Feed, Collection, Brand Takeover, TopView, Branded Hashtag Challenge, and Branded Effects.

In-Feed ads appear between videos in TikTok users’ For You feeds and can be up to 60 seconds long. Multiple call-to-action buttons direct visitors to external landing pages, downloads, or a website page. Guests can also comment and share through In-Feed ads.

Collection Ads are product cards that can be used with In-Feed ads and are ideal for promoting limited-time sales and offers, top sellers, and new launches. Users can tap on items featured on the card and be directed to a gallery page to make a purchase.

Brand Takeover ads are fullscreen, fast (three to five seconds long), high impact messaging that appears via videos immediately upon opening TikTok. They can also appear on the For You page as still images, GIFs, or videos. The fullscreen component makes them easy to use, allowing for moving between internal and external landing pages, including those leading to Hashtag Challenges. Brand Takeover ads are attractive for businesses looking for high reach and exclusivity; users won’t see any other Brand Takeover ads the day they’re featured.

Building on Branded Takeovers, TopView ads can be up to 60 seconds long and are the first in-feed post that appears three seconds in at the top of the For You feed. They’re touted for their immersive viewing experience with no other competing content.

Branded Hashtag Challenges is a three-pronged approach for businesses to interact with potential customers. They initially appear as video ads in In-Feed placements, alerting users to the challenge. On the Discover page, a featured banner alerts users to the landing page where the challenge is taking place. There, user-generated content with the specified hashtag appears. The sense of fun and collaboration that result from Branded Hashtag Challenges lends to their popularity. They also generate massive product-brand awareness.

Branded Effects further up the ante and can be used with Branded Hashtag Challenges. They pull users into ad content through shareable branded stickers, augmented reality, or AR, filters, lenses, and effects for videos. Branded Effects ads can be live for up to 10 days.