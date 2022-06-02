ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

By monticello // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQK4t_0fycL6na00

TikTok’s lead generation tools focus on growing a customer base and maintaining it through customer relationship management, or CRM. TikTok’s lead generation tools, found in in-feed ads, help businesses connect and stay in touch with clients. Additionally, lead generation tools provide a form for securely sharing contact information in real time with no downloading required. Such elements are particularly beneficial for businesses with long sales cycles, such as autos and real estate.

To ensure seamless and secure interactions between businesses and clients, TikTok has partnered with LeadsBridge and Zapier. LeadsBridge provides more than 380 tools for CRM that connect, automate, and sync leads, plus track offline data. Zapier allows multiple apps to communicate with one another, allowing businesses to transfer leads from TikTok into their CRM and schedule immediate follow-ups.

